MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Digital Silk , an award-winning digital marketing agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, has published a new article addressing the most frequent mistakes businesses make in email marketing efforts, potentially affecting engagement, deliverability, and ROI.







Digital Silk Publishes New Resource on Common Email Marketing Mistakes Impacting Campaign Performance

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The resource, titled "13 Common Email Marketing Mistakes" , outlines critical pitfalls including poor list segmentation, lack of personalization, neglecting mobile optimization, and sending without clear consent. The guide is designed to support marketing teams in identifying inefficiencies and strengthening their email campaign strategies.

Poor Email Habits May Be Undermining Marketing Budgets

According to the Data & Marketing Association, email marketing can generate an average ROI, but only when executed with attention to relevance, timing, and content quality. Digital Silk's latest content highlights how missteps in frequency, design, or subscriber targeting can potentially reduce the effectiveness of even the most well-funded campaigns.

Key Topics in the New Article Include:



How weak subject lines may lower open rates

The importance of responsive design across devices

Common compliance errors with opt-ins and unsubscribe options

Why unsegmented lists may lead to increased spam flags Overlooking A/B testing and performance analytics

Statement from Digital Silk Leadership

"Email remains one of the most cost-effective marketing channels, but even small missteps can lead to big performance gaps," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "We created this resource to help brands pinpoint where they might be falling short-and how to improve their outreach strategies."

The full article is now live and available for marketing professionals looking to refine their approach to email campaigns.

Read it here: 13 Common Email Marketing Mistakes .

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Digital Marketing Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.