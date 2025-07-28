Former IRS Acting Commissioner Douglas O'donnell Joins KPMG LLP

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, today announced that Douglas O'Donnell, former Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Acting Commissioner, has joined the firm as a senior managing director within its Washington National Tax practice. The hire comes at a critical time as multinational taxpayers face an unprecedented increase in cross-border tax disputes and enhanced enforcement efforts from tax administrations worldwide.

O'Donnell brings nearly four decades of leadership from the IRS, where he held the agency's most senior roles, including Acting Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and Commissioner of the Large Business and International Division. As Acting Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, he oversaw approximately 100,000 employees while leading strategic planning and organizational transformation efforts across the agency during a period of significant modernization.

"Doug's unparalleled leadership and deep understanding of the tax landscape will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment," said Rema Serafi, Vice Chair - Tax, KPMG LLP . "Doug strengthens our ability to deliver the highest level of tax expertise and regulatory insight our clients need to manage these challenges effectively."

Throughout his IRS tenure, O'Donnell played a pivotal role in dispute prevention and resolution matters, including through his role in developing and overseeing programs such as the IRS Compliance Assurance Process (CAP) and the OECD International Compliance Assurance Programme (ICAP). He also served as the U.S. Competent Authority, overseeing the IRS's Advance Pricing and Mutual Agreement (APMA) program that administers the U.S. tax treaty network. His experience extends to technology modernization and process improvement initiatives that transformed agency operations.

"Doug's extensive experience with foreign tax administrations, particularly through his participation in the OECD Forum on Tax Administration, makes him an ideal addition to our Washington National Tax practice," adds Danielle Rolfes, Partner in Charge - Washington National Tax, KPMG LLP . "As tax authorities around the world intensify enforcement, Doug's expertise in global tax issues and dispute resolution will provide our clients with even deeper insights and strategic guidance."

In his new role, O'Donnell will co-lead the Tax Controversy & Dispute Resolution (TCDR) group within Washington National Tax, where he will help clients navigate complex tax issues with the IRS and foreign tax authorities. He will also assist clients with developing dispute prevention strategies to minimize tax controversy exposure.

"I'm excited to join the leading Washington National Tax practice at KPMG and contribute to the firm's exceptional brand," said O'Donnell. "The commitment of KPMG to delivering unparalleled value to clients during this dynamic period in tax administration aligns perfectly with my passion for helping organizations navigate complex challenges."

O'Donnell earned his B.S. in Accounting from the University of Maryland and completed advanced executive education programs, including the Internal Revenue Service Executive Development program, and the Harvard Kennedy School of Public Policy Comparative Tax Policy and Administration program.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 142 countries and territories and has more than 275,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at .