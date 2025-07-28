Interbank Transactions Expand Amid Rising Cashless Trends, Says CBA

By July 1, 2025, a total of 74 million payment transactions worth 3.5 billion manat were processed through Azerbaijan's Interbank Card Center (ICC), Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%