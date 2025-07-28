Trump About Putin: I'm Not So Interested In Talking Anymore
“I'm not so interested in talking anymore,” Trump said in response to a question about whether a meeting with Putin could help resolve the situation.
The U.S. President also announced plans to issue a formal statement on Monday evening or Tuesday, outlining his decision to reduce the deadline for Russia to just 10–12 days.
He also explained his decision.Read also: Trump announces new deadline of 10-12 days for Puti
“Well, I don't want to use the word lying,” Trump said when asked by reporters whether he believed Putin had lied to him about his intentions regarding Ukraine.
The U.S. President said that, while the conversation with Russia had been productive, there appeared to be“three occasions” where both sides had come close to achieving“a ceasefire and maybe peace.” He remarked that discussions included possible compromises to reach a resolution. However,“all of a sudden missiles are flying into Kyiv and other places,” the U.S. president said.
He expressed indignation in this regard, noting that this had happened many times before, and he disapproves it.
When asked about his next steps following the deadline, Trump said he would impose sanctions and secondary tariffs on Russia“unless we make a deal”.
As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new deadline of 10 to 12 days for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine.
