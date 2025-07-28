Ukrainian Eurobonds Rose Most In Month Due To Trump's Pressure On Putin - Bloomberg

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Bloomberg .

Ukrainian sovereign bonds denominated in dollars, maturing in 2035 and 2036, rose by almost 1.5 cents.

On Monday, Ukraine accounted for six of the eight best Eurobonds in emerging markets.

Kaan Nazli, senior economist and portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman Europe Ltd., said that Trump's statements might support expectations of a ceasefire, although such expectations have largely been dismissed. He added that they expected the war to continue, unfortunately, at least until 2026, but in the absence of a breakthrough for Russia, they considered the risk/reward ratio to be positive for bonds.

It is noted that Ukraine's dollar bonds rose after Trump's victory in the US elections in the hope of a quick peace agreement.

However, these sentiments have faltered as peace talks have stalled and prices for these bonds have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 28, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to shorten the deadline for Russia's ultimatum to 10-12 days in order to force it to conclude a peace agreement in Ukraine.

