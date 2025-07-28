Ukrainian Eurobonds Rose Most In Month Due To Trump's Pressure On Putin - Bloomberg
Ukrainian sovereign bonds denominated in dollars, maturing in 2035 and 2036, rose by almost 1.5 cents.
On Monday, Ukraine accounted for six of the eight best Eurobonds in emerging markets.
Kaan Nazli, senior economist and portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman Europe Ltd., said that Trump's statements might support expectations of a ceasefire, although such expectations have largely been dismissed. He added that they expected the war to continue, unfortunately, at least until 2026, but in the absence of a breakthrough for Russia, they considered the risk/reward ratio to be positive for bonds.
It is noted that Ukraine's dollar bonds rose after Trump's victory in the US elections in the hope of a quick peace agreement.Read also: Trump announces new deadline of 10-12 days for Puti
However, these sentiments have faltered as peace talks have stalled and prices for these bonds have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year.
As reported by Ukrinform, on July 28, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to shorten the deadline for Russia's ultimatum to 10-12 days in order to force it to conclude a peace agreement in Ukraine.
Photo: dpa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment