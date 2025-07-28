Zelensky Appoints Former MP Zalischuk As Ukraine's Ambassador To Sweden

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 21 that he had appointed 16 new ambassadors after a meeting with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

“To appoint Svitlana Zalischuk as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Sweden ,” the document says.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.