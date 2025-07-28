Zelensky Appoints Former MP Zalischuk As Ukraine's Ambassador To Sweden
“To appoint Svitlana Zalischuk as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Sweden ,” the document says.Read also: Yuriy Gusev, Ukraine's Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 21 that he had appointed 16 new ambassadors after a meeting with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment