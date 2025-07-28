Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Appoints Former MP Zalischuk As Ukraine's Ambassador To Sweden

2025-07-28 03:11:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The relevant decree No. 556/2025 of July 28, 2025, was published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

“To appoint Svitlana Zalischuk as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Sweden ,” the document says.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 21 that he had appointed 16 new ambassadors after a meeting with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

