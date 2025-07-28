Rawalpindi Honour Killing Sidra's Postmortem Reveals Brutal Torture, All 8 Accused Confess

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Shocking revelations have emerged in the honour killing case of 18-year-old Sidra in Rawalpindi, as her postmortem confirmed she was brutally tortured before death. Her exhumed body showed signs of severe violence, including fractured neck bones, suggesting she was strangled to death.

According to media reports, Sidra's body was exhumed for postmortem following reports of a secret burial after her alleged murder on July 17. Despite heavy rain and the grave's waterlogged condition at the time of burial, members of a local jirga reportedly buried her hastily and erased all traces of the grave.

The autopsy, conducted by senior medical officer Dr. Misbah-ur-Rehman and her team at Holy Family Hospital, revealed that Sidra's body was bloated and her tongue was protruding, typical signs of suffocation. Forensic samples were collected from the body and sent to a laboratory in Lahore for further analysis, which will help determine the exact cause of death.

Sources confirmed that Sidra suffered extreme physical abuse. Police stated that she was subjected to horrifying brutality before being killed, allegedly by suffocation using a pillow. All eight accused have been arrested and will be prosecuted, police say.

The suspects include jirga head Ismatullah, Sidra's father Arab Gul, brother Zafar Gul, former husband Zia-ur-Rehman, uncle Mani, and father-in-law Saleem. Six of them were produced under tight security before Civil Judge Qamar Abbas Tarar, who granted a four-day physical remand. The remaining two are also in custody.

Investigating officers told the court that the murder weapon, a pillow, and other items are yet to be recovered. They also revealed that all suspects have confessed to the crime during initial interrogation. The court has ordered the completion of the investigation and for the accused to be presented again on August 1.

Holy Family Hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr. Ijaz Butt said the final postmortem report will be sealed and submitted to the court once compiled by the medical board.