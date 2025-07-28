Kazakh Flights Operate Smoothly Despite Aeroflot's Internal IT Failure
Aeroflot representatives stated that the disruption relates exclusively to the airline's domestic flight management systems within Russia and does not impact international flights, including routes to and from Kazakhstan. All international flights continue to operate according to schedule, with no planned cancellations.
However, flight SU1962/1963 Moscow-Astana-Moscow was canceled due to technical reasons. Passengers on this flight have been notified and will be accommodated on the next available flight, SU1914/1915. All related passenger services will be provided in accordance with existing regulations.
Passengers are advised to monitor the status of their flights in advance to stay informed.
Following the incident, the ministry held an urgent meeting with Aeroflot officials, underscoring the importance of timely passenger communication and service. The situation remains under close governmental supervision.
