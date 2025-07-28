Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan And Czech Republic Explore Cooperation Matters

2025-07-28 03:10:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Cooperation issues between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic in political, economic, energy, and other areas, as well as the regional situation, were discussed during a phone conversation between the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his counterpart Jan Lipavsky, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

The conversation emphasized that the existing political dialogue and consultation mechanism between the countries, as well as mutual visits and contacts, contribute to the bilateral and multilateral development of their relations.

The prevailing state of advancement in the Azerbaijani-Czech economic and trade nexus has garnered significant commendation.

Throughout the dialogue, perspectives were also disseminated regarding additional topics of reciprocal significance.

