MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan continues its course towards consistently strengthening strategic cooperation with key foreign countries. Türkiye holds a special place in this process as an important partner of the republic in many areas. The upcoming meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, scheduled for July 29 in Ankara, is intended to mark the transition to a new stage of Kazakh-Turkish interaction and will become a significant milestone in the development of bilateral relations.

From the very first days of his presidency, Tokayev has focused on the comprehensive deepening of a multi-vector foreign policy, centered on expanding regional ties, activating cross-border trade, and attracting direct foreign investment. In this context, cooperation with Türkiye has taken on a systematic and long-term character, covering the economy, defense, transport infrastructure, energy, and high technology. For example, the volume of mutual trade increased from $4 billion in 2022 to $6.3 billion in 2024. In the coming years, the parties expect to reach a level of $15 billion.

Turkish investments make a significant contribution to the modernization of infrastructure and the development of agriculture in Kazakhstan. Large joint projects are being implemented in the fields of the defense industry and digital technologies. From 2005 to 2024 alone, the total volume of Turkish investments amounted to between $4.2 and $5.2 billion, with more than 3,500 enterprises with Turkish participation registered in the republic. In total, 78 projects worth $3 billion have already been completed, while another 39 projects worth $4.2 billion are actively being implemented.

Considerable attention is paid to expanding cooperation in logistics. Kazakhstan plays a key role in forming the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, better known as the Middle Corridor, connecting China with Europe via the Caspian Sea and Türkiye. Turkish companies are actively involved in the development of this direction, participating in the modernization of port and road infrastructure. This contributes to increasing the route's attractiveness and improving its efficiency. President Tokayev's support has enabled Kazakhstan to establish itself as an important transit hub in Eurasia.

At the same time, cooperation in defense and security is developing. Despite differences in geopolitical orientation-Türkiye actively cooperates within NATO, while Kazakhstan strengthens cooperation with the EAEU, China, and the UN-both countries demonstrate a pragmatic approach to building bilateral relations. New agreements are expected to be signed at the upcoming meeting, including on scientific and technical exchange, training specialists, and joint developments in the defense sector.

Special importance in the bilateral cooperation agenda is given to sustainable development, environmental protection, and the promotion of "green" energy. The President of Kazakhstan has repeatedly emphasized the need to transition to sustainable growth models, and cooperation with Türkiye in these areas helps form a common climate agenda, including initiatives on renewable energy development, water conservation, and combating desertification.

Projects in the field of digital transformation are actively developing. Kazakhstan and Türkiye are carrying out joint initiatives in the IT sector, including startups, big data, and artificial intelligence. Platforms are being created for cooperation between entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors, contributing to the growth of cross-border ties and the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

Kazakhstan and Türkiye also demonstrate a high level of political trust. Türkiye was one of the first countries to recognize Kazakhstan's independence in December 1991. The signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement in 2009 and the establishment of the Strategic Cooperation Council in 2012 were important milestones in the development of bilateral relations. In 2022-2023, cooperation was elevated to the level of deepened strategic cooperation. Both countries actively coordinate their actions on the international stage-within the UN and the Organization of Turkic States, as well as at international forums and exhibitions.

Today, Kazakhstan under Tokayev is perceived as a reliable partner, consistently promoting the principles of openness, sustainable development, and technological progress. The upcoming meeting of the heads of state will not only symbolize the high level of bilateral dialogue but also be a step towards forming a new architecture of partnership based on pragmatism, mutual benefit, and strategic calculation.