403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jerash Festival Empowers Local Communities Through Economic, Cultural Engagement
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Jerash, July 28 (Petra) The 39th Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts has become a dynamic platform for empowering local communities by offering wide-reaching opportunities for charitable associations and home-based producers to market their goods and strengthen their economic and social standing.
Festival Executive Director Ayman Samawi emphasized that the Jerash Festival is more than a cultural and entertainment event; it is also a true developmental and economic platform. He noted that the festival's administration is committed to supporting and empowering local communities both economically and socially by helping them showcase and sell their products on a national stage.
Mohammad Bani Yaseen, Chairman of the Greater Jerash Municipality Committee, highlighted that the festival grounds host 100 kiosks allowing 115 women to display and sell their products in cooperation with local associations. Additionally, 130 youth representing clubs, centers, and local sports organizations are actively involved in organizing and managing various sections of the festival.
He added that the festival provides local associations and families with a valuable venue to promote handmade crafts and food products, which contributes to economic empowerment and fosters community participation. These opportunities are seen as practical avenues for improving income and supporting financial independence in a culturally vibrant and inclusive environment.
Zaid Al-Zboun, Head of the Jerash Governorate Charitable Associations Union, described the festival as a key platform to introduce the public to the work of local associations in preserving heritage and supporting social and humanitarian initiatives. He commended the festival organizers for consistently providing ample space in the main venue for these associations to display their products and play an active role in the cultural and economic scene.
Jerash, July 28 (Petra) The 39th Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts has become a dynamic platform for empowering local communities by offering wide-reaching opportunities for charitable associations and home-based producers to market their goods and strengthen their economic and social standing.
Festival Executive Director Ayman Samawi emphasized that the Jerash Festival is more than a cultural and entertainment event; it is also a true developmental and economic platform. He noted that the festival's administration is committed to supporting and empowering local communities both economically and socially by helping them showcase and sell their products on a national stage.
Mohammad Bani Yaseen, Chairman of the Greater Jerash Municipality Committee, highlighted that the festival grounds host 100 kiosks allowing 115 women to display and sell their products in cooperation with local associations. Additionally, 130 youth representing clubs, centers, and local sports organizations are actively involved in organizing and managing various sections of the festival.
He added that the festival provides local associations and families with a valuable venue to promote handmade crafts and food products, which contributes to economic empowerment and fosters community participation. These opportunities are seen as practical avenues for improving income and supporting financial independence in a culturally vibrant and inclusive environment.
Zaid Al-Zboun, Head of the Jerash Governorate Charitable Associations Union, described the festival as a key platform to introduce the public to the work of local associations in preserving heritage and supporting social and humanitarian initiatives. He commended the festival organizers for consistently providing ample space in the main venue for these associations to display their products and play an active role in the cultural and economic scene.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment