Jerash Festival Empowers Local Communities Through Economic, Cultural Engagement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, July 28 (Petra) The 39th Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts has become a dynamic platform for empowering local communities by offering wide-reaching opportunities for charitable associations and home-based producers to market their goods and strengthen their economic and social standing.Festival Executive Director Ayman Samawi emphasized that the Jerash Festival is more than a cultural and entertainment event; it is also a true developmental and economic platform. He noted that the festival's administration is committed to supporting and empowering local communities both economically and socially by helping them showcase and sell their products on a national stage.Mohammad Bani Yaseen, Chairman of the Greater Jerash Municipality Committee, highlighted that the festival grounds host 100 kiosks allowing 115 women to display and sell their products in cooperation with local associations. Additionally, 130 youth representing clubs, centers, and local sports organizations are actively involved in organizing and managing various sections of the festival.He added that the festival provides local associations and families with a valuable venue to promote handmade crafts and food products, which contributes to economic empowerment and fosters community participation. These opportunities are seen as practical avenues for improving income and supporting financial independence in a culturally vibrant and inclusive environment.Zaid Al-Zboun, Head of the Jerash Governorate Charitable Associations Union, described the festival as a key platform to introduce the public to the work of local associations in preserving heritage and supporting social and humanitarian initiatives. He commended the festival organizers for consistently providing ample space in the main venue for these associations to display their products and play an active role in the cultural and economic scene.