VPM Solutions Launches Free Property Meld Training Course On VPM Academy

MENAFN - GetNews) VPM Solutions has announced the release of a new course on its VPM Academ platform: Property Meld Training 2.4. Developed in Nexus partnership with Property Mel , a leading property maintenance operations software provider, the course is now available free of charge to all registered users of the VPM Solutions platform, including virtual assistants and property management companies.

The course offers comprehensive, hands-on training in the use of Property Meld's technology, which is widely adopted across the property management industry for organizing, making data-backed maintenance decisions, and improving the maintenance process. Topics covered include creating and scheduling maintenance requests, communicating with residents, assigning vendors, and managing workflow efficiency. Participants will also learn how to use filters, tags, chat tools, and custom templates to standardize and scale operations.

“At Property Meld, we're passionate about enabling property managers to transform maintenance into their #1 competitive edge, while delivering an exceptional maintenance experience that investors and residents love,” said Liz Greenway, head of partnerships at Property Meld.“The new course on the VPM Solutions platform empowers skilled virtual assistants to explore how our property maintenance operations system equips operators to perform at an exceptional level.”

According to VPM Solutions, the course is designed to address a growing demand for trained remote maintenance coordinators in the residential property management sector. The company cites delays in maintenance response times, vendor coordination challenges, and resident dissatisfaction as persistent issues that can be mitigated by effective platform use.

“We're thrilled to see VPM making this training accessible to its global talent pool,” added Liz Greenway.“The partnership between Property Meld and VPM Solutions underscores our shared vision of raising the industry standard for maintenance efficiency, oversight, and resident satisfaction.”

The course concludes with a certification exam that allows learners to demonstrate their mastery of the platform. Certified virtual assistants can use the credentials to stand out in the competitive VA marketplace, while property management companies can more confidently assign maintenance tasks to their remote teams.

The launch aligns with VPM Solutions' broader goal of bridging the gap between skilled virtual talent and the operational needs of property management businesses. The VPM Academy platform now offers a growing catalog of free courses designed to equip VAs with the practical skills required to succeed in specialized real estate support roles, from leasing coordination to trust accounting and maintenance management.

About VPM Solutions

VPM Solutions is a remote workforce platform built specifically for the property management industry. The company connects property management businesses with trained virtual assistants and provides ongoing education and resources through its learning platform, VPM Academy. By combining hiring, training, and operations support, VPM Solutions helps businesses grow efficient, scalable teams.

About Property Meld

Property Meld is a leading maintenance coordination software solution designed specifically for the property management industry. By streamlining communication between property managers, residents, and vendors, Property Meld helps companies reduce maintenance turnaround times, increase resident satisfaction, and improve operational efficiency. The platform offers powerful tools for scheduling, tracking, automating workflows, and reporting, all aimed at simplifying the maintenance process and driving better outcomes for property managers and their teams.

The Property Meld course is now live and available to all users with a free profile on the VPM Solutions platform. Interested parties can sign up or learn more at .