Phil Buys Houses Fast Helps New Jersey Homeowners Sell Quickly As Statewide Prices Rise 6%

As the New Jersey real estate market heats up, Phil Buys Houses Fast is offering local homeowners a no-stress way to sell quickly and avoid the challenges of the traditional housing process. Located in Delran and serving communities across South Jersey, the company provides fast, fair cash offers for homes in any condition-helping sellers capitalize on favorable market conditions without delays, showings, or costly repairs.

According to June 2025 data from Redfi , New Jersey home prices rose 6.0% year-over-year, reaching a median sale price of $581,900. The market also saw a 3.7% increase in the number of homes sold, with 8,248 homes changing hands in June alone. But while prices and sales volume are up, the median days on market increased to 35, signaling a shift in how long it takes to close a deal.

“Even in a hot market, many homeowners don't have the time or flexibility to list, wait, and negotiate,” said Phil, founder of Phil Buys Houses Fast.“Our job is to make the process simple. We buy houses directly, as-is, with no commissions or fees-so sellers can move on quickly and with peace of mind.”

Based in Delran, Phil Buys Houses Fast works with homeowners facing a wide range of situations, including foreclosure, probate, job relocation, downsizing, divorce, or properties that need major repairs. Their streamlined process typically allows sellers to close in as little as 7 to 14 days, far faster than the traditional route. The company is currently looking for properties in Willingboro , Pennsauke , and across the state.

With housing inventory slowly rising-up 1.3% year-over-year in June-more sellers are entering the market. But not all homes are move-in ready or ideal for retail buyers. That's where Phil's team steps in.

“We help people who may not have the time, resources, or desire to fix up their homes before selling,” Phil added.“Whether it's an inherited property, a rental you're done managing, or a house that just needs too much work, we're ready to make an offer that works for you.”

As South Jersey experiences growth and a renewed influx of buyer interest, Phil Buys Houses Fast continues to be a trusted solution for homeowners seeking speed, flexibility, and integrity in the home-selling process.

About Phil Buys Houses Fast:

Based in New Jersey, Phil Buys Houses Fast helps local property owners sell their homes quickly for cas . With no commissions, repairs, or delays, the company has built a reputation for transparency and integrity across the state.