Itero Australia Delivers Major Cost Savings With V-Deck Jetty Remediation Project

"Aerial view of a long steel jetty extending over deep turquoise water; rust-streaked support piles and a suspended work platform illustrate the challenging access environment."Itero Australia's latest case study shows how its V-DeckTM hanging platform and multi-skilled rope-access crew delivered major time and cost savings on a 440-metre jetty remediation project.

Itero's approach to asset remediation, with complex access, utilises a range of innovative and efficient methods that, when applied correctly, deliver significant cost savings. However, during tender stages, these savings can sometimes seem too good to be true. The use of non-traditional methods and innovation outside industry norms can lead to hesitation, with clients often opting for more conventional approaches, despite the higher costs, due to a fear of the unknown.

With the recent project completion of a 440m long jetty refurbishment project, we have received excellent feedback from our client on the efficiency of our approach to access and the savings this has brought to the project.

Cost Breakdown:



Traditional Scaffolding: Market price at time of project award – $2,920,000 over 16 months.

V-Deck System (Itero): Delivered for $544,933 in just 9 months, inclusive of all equipment rental, labour, freight, consumables, engineering, admin, management and HSEQ.



The V-Deck system was installed and managed by our onsite, trade-qualified team, who between deck relocations also assisted with under-soffit coatings and performed rope access out-of-sequence tasks where scaffolding platforms were not feasible. The efficiency of supplying projects with multi-skilled labour is one of the key factors of how we deliver such remarkable cost savings to our client's projects, minimising underutilised labour and unnecessary demobilisation/remobilisation fees.

We would also like to extend our congratulations to James Nowland and the Itero project team for a job well done. A special thanks to McConnell Dowell for entrusting us with this scope and for being fantastic to work with every day, committed to working through the challenges a project of this nature produces.

This case study is just one example of how our innovative access solutions can transform project outcomes. If you have a maintenance or remediation project that could benefit from a fresh approach that harnesses innovation, efficiency, and safety, reach out to our team.





