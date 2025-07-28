BRT LED Announces Production Line Upgrade To Deliver High-Efficiency NEON Solutions
BRT LED (Shenzhen Bright Lighting Technology Co., Ltd.), a leading OEM and ODM manufacturer in the LED lighting industry, has announced a major upgrade to its production line to enhance the performance and quality of its High-Efficiency NEON strip lights . This investment underscores the company's commitment to delivering advanced, energy-efficient LED technologies that outperform current market standards.
The newly upgraded production line is now fully optimized to meet rising global demand for innovative, durable, and high-output LED neon lighting. Designed with precision and efficiency in mind, BRT LED's latest enhancements enable faster manufacturing, tighter quality control, and a broader range of customization for commercial and industrial applications.
“We are proud to introduce the next evolution in NEON lighting,” said a spokesperson for BRT LED.“Our High-Efficiency NEON Solutions offer unmatched brightness, flexibility, and longevity. This upgrade to our production line reflects our dedication to innovation and to meeting our customers' ever-changing lighting needs.”
