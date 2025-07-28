Get The Best Prices On Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 Football Tickets With Promo Code At Capitalcitytickets All Levels Of Seating On Sale

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Score the best prices on Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 football tickets at CapitalCityTickets. Use promo code CITY10 for extra savings and catch all the thrilling action live at Ohio Stadium. Don't miss out-grab your tickets today!"Looking to attend the Ohio State Buckeyes' 2025 football season? CapitalCityTickets offers affordable tickets with promo code CITY10, providing an extra 10% off already discounted prices. Whether you're interested in single-game tickets or mini-plans, the website offers a range of options to suit your preferences.

Are you ready to cheer on the Ohio State Buckeyes as they dominate the gridiron in 2025? With a storied history of eight national championships and a passionate fanbase, the Buckeyes' 2025 season at Ohio Stadium-affectionately known as"The Horseshoe"-promises thrilling matchups and an electric atmosphere. This guide highlights the biggest home games, the best seats to buy at Ohio Stadium, and tips to score affordable tickets for an unforgettable game-day experience.

Why Attend Ohio State Buckeyes Games in 2025?

The Ohio State Buckeyes, one of college football's most iconic programs, are coming off a stellar 2024 season and are poised for another deep run in the 2025 College Football Playoff. With head coach Ryan Day leading a talented roster featuring stars like Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs, the Buckeyes will face fierce Big Ten rivals and marquee non-conference opponents at Ohio Stadium, which seats over 102,780 fans. From the legendary Ohio State Marching Band's Script Ohio to the deafening“O-H-I-O” chants, game days in Columbus are a bucket-list experience for any college football fan.

With CapitalCityTickets, you can find discounted tickets for all Ohio State home games, apply promo codes for additional savings, and choose from a range of seating options to fit your budget.

Biggest Ohio State Buckeyes Home Games in 2025

The 2025 Ohio State football schedule features seven home games at Ohio Stadium, including blockbuster matchups against top-tier opponents. Below are the key home games to watch, based on the confirmed schedule:

August 30, 2025 vs. Texas Longhorns – A high-stakes season opener against the SEC powerhouse Texas Longhorns, one of the most anticipated games of the year. Expect a sellout crowd as these two titans clash in a potential playoff preview. Ticket prices start at $335, with premium seats exceeding $13,000 due to massive demand.

September 6, 2025 vs. Grambling State Tigers – A non-conference matchup offering a chance to see the Buckeyes dominate an HBCU opponent. This game is ideal for families or fans seeking more affordable tickets, with prices starting as low as $64.

September 13, 2025 vs. Ohio University Bobcats – A rivalry game against in-state foe Ohio University, perfect for fans looking for a lively atmosphere and cheaper tickets starting at $64.

October 4, 2025 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers – A Big Ten showdown that could impact conference standings. Tickets start at $64, making it a budget-friendly option for conference play.

November 1, 2025 vs. Penn State Nittany Lions – A marquee Big Ten rivalry game with national championship implications. With Ohio State (+600) and Penn State (+800) among the top contenders for the 2026 title, tickets are in high demand, starting at $227 and reaching $800–$1,000 for lower-bowl seats.

November 15, 2025 vs. UCLA Bruins – A Big Ten clash against the UCLA Bruins, offering West Coast flair in Columbus. Tickets start at $64, with premium seats available for a more upscale experience.

November 22, 2025 vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights – The final home game of the season, ideal for fans seeking affordable tickets (starting at $64) and a chance to see the Buckeyes close out the regular season at home.

Note: Ticket prices and availability may vary. Check CapitalCityTickets for real-time updates.

Best Seats to Buy at Ohio Stadium for Home Games

Ohio Stadium's 6-zone pricing model and 102,780-seat capacity offer a variety of seating options to suit different budgets and preferences. Here's a breakdown of the best seats to buy for Ohio State home games in 2025, based on view, atmosphere, and value:

Midfield Seats (A Deck, Sections 20–28): Located along the sidelines on the lower level, these seats offer the best view of the entire field, ideal for fans who want to catch every play up close. Perfect for high-profile games like Texas or Penn State, but expect prices starting at $800–$1,000 for premium matchups.

Sideline Seats (B Deck, Sections 1–39): Slightly higher than A Deck, these seats provide excellent sightlines at a lower cost, starting around $200–$300 for big games. They're great for balancing view and budget, especially for games like Minnesota or Rutgers.

Club Seats (Club Level, Sections C1–C5): Located in the enclosed club area, these seats offer premium amenities like private lounges, upscale concessions, and climate-controlled seating. Ideal for fans seeking comfort during early-season heat or late-season chill, with prices starting at $500 for marquee games.

End Zone Seats (South Stands, Sections 1–10): Perfect for fans who love high-energy scoring plays and proximity to the student section, these seats are more affordable, starting at $64–$100 for non-marquee games like Grambling or Ohio University.

Upper Deck (C Deck, Sections 1–39): Offering panoramic views of the field and the iconic Horseshoe atmosphere, these are the most budget-friendly option, with tickets starting at $64 for less competitive games. Great for families or first-time visitors.

Premium Suites (1922 Club or South End Zone Suites): For a luxury experience, suites offer private seating, catering, and exclusive views. Prices can exceed $11,925 per ticket, but they're ideal for groups or corporate outings. Note: South End Zone suites debut in 2026, so check availability for 2025.

Pro Tip: Use CapitalCityTickets's interactive seating charts to compare seat views and prices. Apply the promo code at checkout to save an additional 10% on your chosen seats.

How to Get the Best Deals on Ohio State Buckeyes Tickets at CapitalCityTickets

CapitalCityTickets is your go-to source for affordable Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 football tickets. Here's how to maximize your savings:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Go to the Ohio State Buckeyes football ticket page at .

Select Your Game: Choose from the 2025 home schedule, focusing on high-demand games like Texas or Penn State or budget-friendly matchups like Grambling.

Pick Your Seats: Use the interactive seating chart to select seats in your preferred zone, from A Deck to upper-level C Deck.

Apply the Promo Code : Enter the exclusive promo code CITY10 at checkout to unlock additional discounts on already competitive prices.

Complete Your Purchase : Enjoy secure checkout and instant e-ticket delivery or mobile entry for a hassle-free experience.

Money-Saving Tips:

Buy Early for Big Games: Tickets for Texas and Penn State are selling fast, with prices rising as game day approaches. Secure seats early to lock in lower prices.

Opt for Non-Marquee Games: Games like Grambling, Ohio University, or Rutgers offer tickets as low as $64, ideal for budget-conscious fans.

Check Last-Minute Deals: Monitor CapitalCityTickets for price drops on resale tickets closer to game day, especially for less competitive matchups.

Use Promo Codes: Apply the promo code at checkout to save 10%, stacking savings on top of CapitalCityTickets's already low prices.

Consider Mini-Plans: The Pick 3 mini-plan (starting at $190) lets you bundle games like Grambling or Rutgers with Minnesota or UCLA for added value.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted secondary ticket marketplace offering authentic Ohio State Buckeyes tickets with a 100% buyer guarantee. Here's why fans choose it:

Competitive Pricing : Tickets start as low as $64 for select games, often cheaper than primary sellers like Ticketmaster or secondary platforms like StubHub.

Exclusive Promo Codes : Use the promo code to save an additional 10%, making CapitalCityTickets one of the most affordable options.

Wide Selection : Choose from upper-deck seats to premium suites, catering to all budgets and preferences.

Secure Transactions: Enjoy peace of mind with verified tickets and a seamless checkout process.

Customer Support: Reach out via phone (1-855-514-5624, 7:00 AM–1:00 AM EST) or email for assistance with your purchase.

Warning: Avoid unauthorized resellers like eBay or Craigslist, as tickets may be counterfeit or invalidated. Stick to trusted platforms like CapitalCityTickets or Ticketmaster's Ohio State TicketExchange for guaranteed entry.

Tips for an Unforgettable Ohio State Buckeyes Game Day

Arrive Early for Skull Session: Don't miss the pregame Skull Session at St. John Arena, where the Ohio State Marching Band and team fire up 14,000 fans with performances and pep talks.

Witness Script Ohio: Be in your seat early to see the band's iconic Script Ohio formation, complete with the famous“dotting of the i.”

Plan Parking: Reserve parking passes in advance for lots like Tuttle Park or West Stadium, or use general lots at Buckeye Lots with shuttle service. ADA parking is available at Neil and Lane Avenue garages.

Embrace the Atmosphere: Join the“O-H-I-O” chant and wear your scarlet and gray to blend into the sea of Buckeye fans.

Check Bag Policies: Review Ohio Stadium's clear bag policy on the official OSU website to ensure a smooth entry.

Don't Miss the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025!

The 2025 Ohio State Buckeyes football season is set to deliver unforgettable moments, from the blockbuster Texas opener to the high-stakes Penn State rivalry game. Whether you're eyeing midfield A Deck seats for the Penn State clash or budget-friendly upper-deck tickets for Grambling, the 2025 schedule offers a range of options for fans to join Buckeye Nation in cheering for another championship run!

Disclaimer: Ticket prices and availability are subject to change. Verify details on CapitalCityTickets before purchasing. This article is not affiliated with Ohio State University, its athletic department, or its promoters.