ALED Towing Services Expands 24/7 Roadside Assistance And Towing Operations To Serve Smyrna Motorists More Efficiently

"“With this expansion, we're strengthening our ability to respond quickly, safely, and professionally to any roadside issue,” said Carlos Esteller, CEO of ALED Towing Services."ALED Towing Services, a leading towing and roadside assistance provider based in Smyrna, Georgia, announces an expansion of services aimed at offering faster response times, enhanced towing capabilities, and broader coverage across the city and surrounding areas. Owned and operated by Carlos Esteller, the company is dedicated to delivering dependable, professional, and customer-first solutions around the clock.

A Mission to Serve Smyrna Drivers More Reliably

ALED Towing Services, a trusted name in local towing and roadside support, has officially expanded its operations to meet growing demand across Smyrna and its surrounding communities. This expansion includes fleet upgrades, service enhancements, and increased staff coverage to ensure 24/7 availability for motorists in need.

GMB Location. Towing Services Smyrna GA

The company, under the leadership of Carlos Esteller, has grown steadily by maintaining a sharp focus on fast, honest, and professional service. With this expansion, ALED Towing aims to reinforce its reputation as the go-to provider for drivers experiencing breakdowns, accidents, or unexpected vehicle issues in the Smyrna area.

Meeting the Everyday Roadside Needs of Smyrna's Motorists

ALED Towing Services now offers a more robust suite of solutions to support a wide variety of roadside emergencies. Whether it's a minor inconvenience or a major breakdown, the company has the tools and expertise to respond quickly and effectively. Services include:



Light, Medium, and Heavy-Duty Towing – From compact cars to commercial trucks, ALED's modern fleet can tow vehicles of all sizes.

Emergency Roadside Assistance – Battery jumps, lockouts, flat tire changes, and quick diagnostics are available 24/7.

Fuel Delivery – Fast dispatch of fuel when drivers unexpectedly run out of gas on the road.

Vehicle Recovery – Skilled recovery of vehicles from off-road, ditch, or accident scenes using specialized equipment. Long-Distance Towing – Secure transport of vehicles to destinations outside of Smyrna for repairs or relocation.

Each service is available with rapid response and a transparent, customer-first approach, a combination that has made ALED a preferred choice for Smyrna residents.

Expansion Backed by Advanced Technology and Trained Personnel

The operational growth includes investment in new vehicles, enhanced dispatch systems, and an expanded team of certified technicians. ALED Towing's fleet now features:



GPS-enabled Trucks – Ensuring faster dispatch and precise tracking of service routes.

Flatbed and Integrated Tow Trucks – For damage-free towing of modern vehicles and luxury cars. Specialized Recovery Equipment – To safely extract vehicles from tough environments like embankments or flooded areas.

“Our upgraded systems mean our team can be on-site quickly and prepared for virtually any scenario,” said Esteller.“We've trained every driver to handle high-stress situations with professionalism and care.”

ALED also continues to invest in technician training, ensuring all team members meet or exceed Georgia's safety and certification standards. Ongoing education includes instruction in the latest towing techniques, customer communication, and vehicle handling protocols.

Supporting Road Safety in Smyrna Through Community Engagement

Beyond its service offerings, ALED Towing is committed to promoting public safety and awareness. The company regularly engages with the Smyrna community through local events, safety demonstrations, and educational outreach.

Recent initiatives include:



Winter Road Readiness Campaigns – Educating drivers on how to prepare their vehicles for colder months.

Youth Driver Education Events – Partnering with local schools to teach students basic vehicle safety and what to do in a roadside emergency. Disaster Response Coordination – Providing support to emergency services during severe weather and public safety emergencies.

“Serving the community means more than just towing cars-it means helping drivers feel confident and informed,” Esteller explained.“We're proud to contribute to Smyrna's road safety in every way we can.”







A Reputation Built on Trust and Reliability

With hundreds of satisfied clients, ALED Towing Services has earned a reputation for being dependable, courteous, and professional. Online reviews consistently highlight the company's quick response times, fair pricing, and customer-focused attitude.

One recent review reads:

“I was stranded after a late-night breakdown near downtown Smyrna. ALED Towing had someone to me in under 30 minutes. The driver was respectful, skilled, and made the whole experience far less stressful.”

These real-life experiences reflect the core values that guide the business: integrity, accountability, and service excellence.

About Carlos Esteller and the Vision Behind ALED Towing

Carlos Esteller founded ALED Towing Services with a clear mission: to create a towing company that drivers could truly rely on. With years of experience in automotive logistics and emergency services , Esteller envisioned a business that combined modern tools with old-fashioned reliability.

“My goal was to build a company that does more than just tow cars,” said Esteller.“I wanted to build trust-one call, one driver, one customer at a time.”

His leadership continues to guide ALED Towing's expansion as the company looks toward the future, investing in sustainable practices and expanding service coverage to new neighborhoods and suburbs around Smyrna.

About ALED Towing Services

ALED Towing Services is a professional roadside assistance and towing company based in Smyrna, Georgia . Offering 24/7 emergency support, the company specializes in light to heavy-duty towing, vehicle recovery, and roadside services. With a trained staff, state-of-the-art fleet, and a strong commitment to the local community, ALED Towing delivers trusted, fast, and professional service across the region.