Miami Best Roofing Unveils Expanded Roofing Services To Fortify South Florida Homes Against Climate Extremes

"“Our commitment is simple-build roofs that last, protect, and perform, no matter the conditions,” said Leo Miraldi, CEO of Miami Best Roofing."Miami Best Roofing, helmed by CEO Leo Miraldi, announces an expanded suite of advanced residential and commercial roofing services across South Florida. With climate-resilient, energy-efficient, and eco-conscious options, the company is poised to set new standards for roofing excellence in hurricane-prone regions.

Miami Best Roofing, a trusted name in roofing services throughout South Florida, has announced the strategic expansion of its service portfolio to address growing regional demand for hurricane-resistant and energy-efficient roofing systems. Owned and operated by Leo Miraldi, the company is meeting the moment with modernized solutions tailored to the unique environmental challenges of coastal living.

From powerful hurricanes to year-round humidity and intense UV exposure, homes and commercial buildings in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties require highly durable roofing systems that offer more than just shelter-they need performance, longevity, and efficiency. Miami Best Roofing's new offerings deliver just that.

Engineered for Resilience: Roofing Built for South Florida's Climate

The upgraded lineup from Miami Best Roofing includes several systems engineered specifically for Florida's climate zone:



Hurricane-Rated Roofs : Miami Best Roofing now offers roofing materials that meet or exceed Florida Building Code HVHZ (High-Velocity Hurricane Zone) standards, featuring impact-resistant shingles and storm-rated metal systems.

Energy-Efficient Roof Coatings: Reflective and insulating roof systems reduce energy bills by mitigating heat absorption, ideal for Florida's long cooling season.

Flat Roofs for Commercial and Multifamily Properties: Seamless membranes and modified bitumen solutions protect against pooling water and ensure thermal control.

Metal Roofing Systems : Long lifespan, high durability, and wind-resistance make this a standout for both residential and commercial use. Sustainable Roofing Options: Integration of recyclable materials, cool roof technology, and solar-ready infrastructure reflects the company's growing emphasis on environmental responsibility.



“Our clients in South Florida are looking for security, savings, and sustainability,” said CEO Leo Miraldi.“We've responded by expanding our service offerings to provide cutting-edge roofing solutions that do all three.”

Meeting Code and Exceeding Expectations

Every roofing system installed by Miami Best Roofing is designed to meet local permitting regulations and weather resilience requirements. With an in-house team of licensed, insured professionals trained in Florida-specific compliance, the company ensures every roof is engineered to withstand 130+ mph wind zones and the corrosive salt air common to coastal locations.

“We go beyond compliance. Our installations are built to outperform expectations,” added Miraldi.







The Miami Best Roofing Difference

What distinguishes Miami Best Roofing in a competitive market is its holistic approach to roofing-not just installation, but consultation, engineering, performance testing, and post-installation support. Key differentiators include:



Free On-Site Inspections & Consultations

CAD Roof Design & Specification Matching

Drone Aerial Surveys for Damage Assessments

Industry-Leading Warranties

Multilingual Staff (English/Spanish) Emergency Response Teams for Storm Recovery

Clients benefit from a streamlined, transparent process that ensures their investment is protected from day one.

A Track Record of Trust

Over the past decade, Miami Best Roofing has earned a reputation for reliability, efficiency, and integrity. From luxury estates in Coral Gables to commercial complexes in Fort Lauderdale , the company has completed hundreds of successful installations and storm restorations.

Recent clients describe their experience as“stress-free and professional,” with one noting,“We needed a complete roof replacement after Hurricane Ian. Miami Best Roofing handled everything-permits, insurance documentation, and installation. Our new metal roof is a fortress.”

Community Commitment and Local Impact

Beyond roofing services, Miami Best Roofing actively supports local hurricane recovery efforts and collaborates with community partners to help low-income families and elderly homeowners secure safe roofing structures.

The company also provides complimentary roof inspections to first responders and senior citizens during hurricane season.“We're not just roofers-we're part of this community,” said Miraldi.

About Miami Best Roofing

Miami Best Roofing is a premier South Florida roofing contractor specializing in residential and commercial roofing solutions. Founded and led by Leo Miraldi, the company brings over a decade of experience in storm restoration, energy efficiency, and high-performance building systems. With a commitment to safety, quality, and sustainability, Miami Best Roofing provides roofing that's built to last.

