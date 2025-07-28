E-Z Move Now Offers Affordable Storage Services For Students Between Semesters

MENAFN - GetNews)



E-Z Move, a top-rated moving company in Tucson, has launched a new student storage service to help college students safely store their belongings between semesters. The service includes pickup, secure storage, and delivery, offering a convenient solution for students heading home for the summer or transitioning between leases. As trusted Tucson movers, E-Z Move is committed to making student moves easier, more affordable, and stress-free.

As one of the most trusted movers in Tucson students and families rely on, E-Z Move understands the unique needs of college life. The new storage service includes pickup, secure storage, and delivery, giving students a stress-free option during school breaks.

“We know how overwhelming it can be for students to coordinate moves multiple times a year,” said a spokesperson from E-Z Move.“Our goal is to make things easier by providing reliable, affordable storage and moving support tailored specifically for the student lifestyle.”

Highlights of the student storage service include:



Short-term and long-term storage options

Climate-controlled, secure facility

Pickup and drop-off included Affordable pricing with student discounts

E-Z Move is currently accepting early reservations for summer and winter storage. As experienced moversstudents trust, the company continues to make local moving and storage easier for the entire community.

For more information or to schedule service, visit or call (520) 808-0347.