Affordable Texas Longhorns 2025 Tickets With Promo Code CITY10 Shop Capitalcitytickets Now All Levels Of Seating On Sale

The Texas Longhorns, led by head coach Steve Sarkisian, are coming off a strong 2024 season and are poised for a potential College Football Playoff run in 2025. With star players like quarterback Quinn Ewers and a revamped roster, the Longhorns will take on marquee opponents at home, including the highly anticipated Texas A&M Aggies matchup. The electric atmosphere at DKR-Memorial Stadium, with over 100,119 fans in burnt orange, the iconic Bevo mascot, and traditions like"Sweet Caroline" and"Hook 'Em Horns," makes every home game a must-see event.

Why Attend Texas Longhorns Games in 2025?

The Texas Longhorns, led by head coach Steve Sarkisian, are coming off a strong 2024 season and are poised for a potential College Football Playoff run in 2025. With star players like quarterback Quinn Ewers and a revamped roster, the Longhorns will take on marquee opponents at home, including the highly anticipated Texas A&M Aggies matchup. The electric atmosphere at DKR-Memorial Stadium, with over 100,119 fans in burnt orange, the iconic Bevo mascot, and traditions like“Sweet Caroline” and“Hook 'Em Horns,” makes every home game a must-see event.

The 2025 Texas Longhorns football schedule features six confirmed home games at Darrell K Royal-Texas-Memorial Stadium, including blockbuster rivalries and key SEC matchups.

Biggest Texas Longhorns Home Games in 2025

The 2025 Texas Longhorns football schedule features six confirmed home games at Darrell K Royal-Texas-Memorial Stadium, including blockbuster rivalries and key SEC matchups. Below are the biggest home games to watch, based on the confirmed schedule:

September 6, 2025 vs. San Jose State Spartans – A non-conference opener against San Jose State, perfect for fans seeking affordable tickets to kick off the season. Tickets start at $41.80, making it a budget-friendly game for families and students.

September 13, 2025 vs. UTEP Miners – Another non-conference matchup against in-state rival UTEP, offering a high-energy atmosphere and affordable tickets starting at $41.80. Ideal for fans looking for a lively yet cost-effective game day.

September 20, 2025 vs. Sam Houston State Bearkats – A Texas showdown against Sam Houston State, this game provides a great opportunity for cheaper tickets (starting at $41.80) and a chance to see the Longhorns dominate an in-state opponent.

October 18, 2025 vs. Georgia Bulldogs – A marquee SEC clash against the Georgia Bulldogs, a top contender with +400 odds for the 2026 national championship. This rematch of the 2024 SEC Championship is a must-see, with tickets starting at $150–$200 and premium seats reaching $1,000+. Expect a packed stadium and intense atmosphere.

November 8, 2025 vs. Florida Gators – A critical SEC matchup against the Florida Gators, with playoff implications. Tickets start at $100–$150, offering a balance of affordability and high-stakes action for fans.

November 29, 2025 vs. Texas A&M Aggies – The revival of the historic Lone Star Showdown, one of college football's fiercest rivalries. As the most expensive game of the season, tickets start at $706, with an average price of $963, and premium seats can exceed $2,000 due to massive demand. This game is a bucket-list event for Longhorn fans.

Best Seats to Buy at Darrell K Royal-Texas-Memorial Stadium for Home Games

Darrell K Royal-Texas-Memorial Stadium, with a capacity of 100,119, offers a range of seating options to suit different budgets and preferences. Here's a breakdown of the best seats to buy for Texas Longhorns home games in 2025, based on view, atmosphere, and value:

Midfield Seats (Lower Level, Sections 1–8, 26–33): Located along the sidelines near the 50-yard line, these seats offer the best view of the entire field, perfect for marquee games like Texas A&M or Georgia. Prices start at $300–$500 for less competitive games and can exceed $1,000 for high-demand matchups like Texas A&M. Ideal for fans wanting a premium experience.

Sideline Seats (Lower Level, Sections 9–25, 34–50): Slightly off the 50-yard line, these seats provide excellent sightlines at a lower cost, starting at $100–$200 for games like San Jose State or UTEP. Great for balancing view and affordability.

Club Seats (Touchdown Club, Sections TC1–TC5): Located in the enclosed club level, these seats offer premium amenities like private lounges, upscale concessions, and climate-controlled seating. Perfect for fans seeking comfort during early-season heat, with prices starting at $400–$600 for big games like Georgia.

End Zone Seats (Sections 101–108, 124–131): Ideal for fans who love high-energy scoring plays and proximity to the student section, these seats are budget-friendly, starting at $41.80 for non-marquee games like Sam Houston State. They offer a lively atmosphere at a fraction of the cost.

Upper Deck (Sections 201–239): Offering panoramic views of the field and the vibrant Austin skyline, these seats are the most affordable, with tickets starting at $41.80 for games like UTEP or San Jose State. Perfect for families or first-time visitors on a budget.

Premium Suites (Longhorn Lounge or Founders Suites): For a luxury experience, suites provide private seating, catering, and exclusive views. Prices can reach $11,925 per ticket for high-demand games like Texas A&M, ideal for groups or corporate outings.

Pro Tip: Use interactive seating charts to compare seat views and prices.

Tips for an Unforgettable Texas Longhorns Game Day

Arrive Early for Bevo: Get to DKR-Memorial Stadium early to see the Longhorns' iconic mascot, Bevo, and join the pregame tailgate festivities.

Join the Traditions: Practice the“Hook 'Em Horns” hand signal and sing“Sweet Caroline” with 100,000+ fans for a true Longhorn experience.

Plan Parking: Reserve parking passes for lots like LBJ Library or San Jacinto, or use shuttle services from downtown Austin. Check TexasLonghorns for parking details.

Check Bag Policies: Review DKR-Memorial Stadium's clear bag policy to ensure smooth entry.

Tailgate Like a Pro: Join established tailgates for a vibrant pregame experience, or purchase single-game tailgate passes for convenience.

