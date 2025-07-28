Leadership Announcement: Joanna Dicdican Joins Unity Communications Management Board

MENAFN - GetNews) Ms. Joanna Marie Dicdican is the newest member of the Management Board of Unity Communications. She has also been promoted to senior manager to lead the BPO company's business intelligence department.







Hybrid BPO company Unity Communications proudly announces the appointment of Ms. Joanna Marie Dicdican to its Management Board as of May 1. This milestone proves the company's commitment to data-driven innovation and operational excellence.

Dicdican has also assumed the Senior Business Intelligence Manager role, underscoring her expanded leadership in shaping Unity's strategic data, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) direction.

With a strong record of turning complex data into actionable insights, Dicdican has helped Unity teams make smarter, faster decisions. Her elevation to the Board reflects the company's growing emphasis on enterprise analytics as a catalyst for sustainable growth and operational agility.

“Ms. Joanna continues to play a pivotal role in driving data-informed decisions, uncovering key insights, and helping shape business strategy across our organization,” said Diana McCulloch, CXO at Unity Communications.“Her promotion and Board appointment are well-earned recognitions of her expertise, vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Driving Strategic Analytics Across the Enterprise

As a new Board Member, Dicdican will champion initiatives that deepen Unity's analytical capabilities across all functions. Her primary focus is delivering intuitive, decision-ready dashboards to help teams identify trends, measure performance, and act confidently.







“I've always believed that data should be clear, accessible, and actionable-not something that sits in spreadsheets collecting dust,” Dicdican said.“We're working to develop dashboards on Power BI that not only visualize data but also empower teams to make strategic choices that directly align with their goals.”

Dicdican is also advancing the company's transition toward automated workflow and AI-powered solutions. Her team can focus on high-impact work such as strategic planning and cross-functional collaboration by cutting time spent on manual reporting and repetitive processes.

Automation and AI as Cornerstones of Scalable Growth

Looking ahead, Dicdican is leading efforts to integrate AI into core business functions, transforming how teams process insights, respond to real-time data, and streamline operations.

“Whether it's supporting real-time decision-making, enhancing workflows, or helping us stay ahead of market trends, AI will be central to how Unity scales and competes globally,” she said.

Her appointment to the Management Board and promotion reinforce Unity Communications's ongoing investment in data intelligence, operational efficiency, AI, and leadership growth as the company expands globally.

About Unity Communications

Unity Communications is an award-winning AI-powered BPO company that focuses on sales support, customer service, accounting, healthcare, and back-office services. With experience that spans multiple industries, such as e-commerce, technology, retail, financial technology (fintech), and software as a service (SaaS), the company specializes in creating processes that make business operations efficient.

Founded by Patrick Brown in 2009, the company has evolved from a startup into an international hybrid BPO firm, serving businesses ranging from small and medium to Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Unity Communications forms co-innovation partnerships with clients looking to outsource for the first time and needing a“white glove” experience.