MENAFN - GetNews) In a time when credibility and online authority are increasingly defined by search visibility and AI relevance, Founders Mindset has taken a proactive approach: using press release distribution to enhance its presence across high-authority news platforms and major wire services. The strategy is helping the publication not only gain backlinks, but also improve trust signals across search engines and AI aggregators.

Founders Mindset - the entrepreneur-focused Medium publication known for its in-depth takes on founder psychology, startup resilience, and personal growth - has seen steady organic growth through Medium and social media. But in 2025, relying on platform algorithms alone is no longer enough.







“We realized that real authority today comes not just from writing quality content, but from being cited across the broader web - especially in places that AI platforms pull data from,” said a spokesperson from the editorial team.

To close that gap, Founders Mindset turned to press release distribution services, aiming to secure earned media mentions, authoritative backlinks, and placement on press release online platforms frequently indexed by both Google and emerging LLM-based search tools.

They partnered with Brand Push, a public relations agency known for helping digital-first brands improve search visibility through press release distribution and earned media for SEO. With Brand Push's guidance, Founders Mindset released a news announcement via major wire services, gaining placements on reputable domains that help signal authority to both traditional search engines and AI scrapers.

"After the release went live, we saw a noticeable uptick in traffic and mentions across platforms we hadn't even targeted directly," said Jordan Ellis, founder of Founders Mindset. "Brand Push made the entire process seamless, and the results spoke for themselves - this was one of the most effective credibility boosts we've had in a long time."

According to a report from SEO Reporter, Brand Push clients typically see a 20% to 35% increase in organic search traffic within 60 days of a press release campaign, largely due to the high-authority backlinks and structured citations picked up by AI tools and aggregators.

The press release strategy was designed not just for exposure, but for SEO performance. Brand Push optimized the release to target long-tail keywords, contextually link to Founders Mindset's best-performing articles, and appear on domains with high domain authority - creating a ripple effect across AI-curated platforms, investor tools, and media monitoring systems.







Why Press Releases Still Matter in 2025

With the rise of AI-generated search answers and declining visibility on traditional social platforms, press releases are experiencing a resurgence - not as a broadcast tool, but as a credibility asset. Being listed on top-tier press release distribution companies and mentioned in structured, authoritative formats has become a key factor in getting mentioned by AI platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI Overview.

For Founders Mindset, the results have been tangible: higher branded search volume, an increase in syndicated mentions, and growing recognition in investor newsletters and startup roundups.

Conclusion:

Founders Mindset's experience reflects a broader trend - one where press release distribution is not just a PR tool, but a foundational layer of AI SEO optimization. With the right partner, like Brand Push, brands can turn a single release into a long-term asset that boosts rankings, improves trust, and supports organic growth.





