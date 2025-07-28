From Haitian Immigrant To Thriving Entrepreneur, Beauté De Lune Founder Nathan Vincent Discusses What The American Dream Means To Him

From Haitian Immigrant To Thriving Entrepreneur, Beauté De Lune Founder Nathan Vincent Discusses What The American Dream Means To Him
In a recently resurfaced interview from 2023 with Jake Frankel , entrepreneur and Haitian immigrant Nathan Vincent shares his success story and what the American dream means for him. While this interview is a few years old, it is once again sweeping the internet and proving that the American dream is still alive and well.
Vincent was born and raised in Haiti. His father was a farmer, and his mother stayed home to tend to eleven children including Vincent. According to Vincent, he always dreamed of coming to the United States, and when President Jean-Claude Duvalier was overthrown in 1986, he saw an opportunity to make it happen. The journey was rough, but he made it to America and has been writing his American success story ever since.
Today, Vincent is a married father of two. He has been at the helm of a small business that's celebrating more than a quarter century of success. Vincent uses his success to help others through various initiatives, and he encourages immigrants to follow the laws that are in place and to work and study hard so that they can enjoy the American dream.
Vincent is also the owner of Beauté de Lune, a growing beauty brand offering leading beauty products for men and women alike. The brand's website is just about to launch again after maintenance and a refresh that promises to bring customers better service and more products than ever.
“I believe in the power of 'We The People' and the strength of our shared values,” said Vincent.“I am confident that together we will overcome any challenges that come our way and continue to build a better future for ourselves and the generations that follow.”
Read the full interview here and stay up to date with Beauté de Lune by visiting .
ABOUT BEAUTE DE LUNE
Beauté de Lune offers a lineup of beauty products that are captivating women and men around the world with gentle efficacy and proven results. Follow on Facebook: @beautedelunefl
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment