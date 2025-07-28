A New Chapter In Conscious Curl Care: Austin Curls Expands To Dripping Springs

MENAFN - GetNews)



Something calm and intentional is arriving in the Texas Hill Country. Austin Curls is opening a second studio, bringing its signature curl philosophy to Dripping Springs - a town known for its slower pace, strong community, and natural beauty.

Led by founder and curl specialist Jasmin Todd, the new studio is based in a lovingly restored 1895 farmhouse just off Highway 290. It is a peaceful space, built with original timber, soft light, and a deep respect for what came before. Here, the rhythm is slower. The work is more present. The focus is always on care.

This is not just another salon opening. It is a deliberate move to create more space for transformation.

Why Dripping Springs? Because it matches the spirit of Austin Curls. It is a place where people care about what goes on their hair, what they support, and how they show up in the world. They want services that feel as good as they look. That's what Austin Curls delivers.

The new studio offers:

. Ouidad-inspired precision curl cutting

. Deep hydration treatments and detox options

. Private, one-on-one appointments in a quiet setting

. Clean product formulations and education-driven care

The Dripping Springs location is led by Jasmin Todd herself, bringing over 20 years of experience to every appointment. Her sessions are known for being calm, focused, and grounded in trust. Clients leave feeling lighter, more confident, and more themselves.

Austin Curls is now welcoming new and returning clients to book online for August and beyond. Whether you are at the start of your natural journey or looking for a better, more honest approach to curl care, this is your place.

A new studio. A restored space. A deeper way to care for curls.

Contact:

9095242054

