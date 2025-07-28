Elite Business Performance Launches Affordable Micro Learning Sessions To Equip The Workforce With The Human Skills AI Can't Replace

MENAFN - GetNews) As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the workplace, one Florida-based company is stepping in to address a growing skills gap with a human-centered solution. Elite Business Performancehas launched the Access to Advancement Pathway Series, a new initiative offering affordable micro learning sessions that develop essential soft skills-skills that technology can't replicate.

The series focuses on emotional intelligence, business etiquette, effective communication, and other core competencies that are becoming even more critical in today's AI-driven economy but are often missing from traditional workforce development efforts.

“Companies are pouring resources into automation and AI, but they're quickly learning that emotional intelligence and professional maturity can't be outsourced,” said Andrea Corpening , Founder of Elite Business Performance.“While AI can write emails, generate reports, and analyze data faster than humans, it's empathy, professionalism, collaboration, and emotional regulation that give employees and organizations the competitive edge.”

By2035 , it is projected thatmany routine white-collar tasks currently managed by entry-level workers will be handled by AIin sectors such as legal, finance, healthcare, and customer service.“I previously worked with the U.S. Department of Labor and have seen firsthand how essential it is to provide workers, especially those in underserved communities with opportunities to grow their skills. This initiative is my way of giving back by equipping today's workforce with the human skills that can't be replaced.”

Unlike traditional leadership programs, which often cost hundreds or thousands of dollars, the Access to Advancement series delivers high-impact, budget-friendly workshops in a bite-sized format. Each session is intentionally limited in size to ensure personalized learning and maximum engagement.

The program is tailored for entry-level employees, managers, and teams - particularly withinsmall businesses and mission-driven organizations who want to elevate their workplace effectiveness without the financial barrier of expensive training programs.







Upcoming Workshop:

Professional Skills for a High-Tech World August 21st, Tampa, FL A hands-on workshop on the interpersonal skills that matter most in today's evolving workplace.

Participants will learn to:



Strengthen emotional intelligence and self-awareness using the DISC Behavioral Style Assessment

Master modern business etiquette, from introductions to redirecting conversations

Communicate effectively across generational and cultural lines Reduce conflict and boost team collaboration

Each training session is grounded in coaching-informed frameworks and tools like DISC Behavioral Styles and personality assessments that help participants uncover and address the root causes of workplace performance challenges.

“Our mission is to help teams become emotionally intelligent, professionally prepared, and ready to lead in a rapidly changing world,” said Corpening.“AI may change how we work, but it's human skills that determine how well we work together.”

