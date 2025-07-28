Gary Scola Brings Decades Of Expertise To Miller & Smith As New VP Of Land

MENAFN - GetNews)



Vienna, VA - July 28, 2025 - Miller & Smith, a homebuilder with an over 60-year legacy of crafting distinctive homes and communities throughout Northern Virginia and Maryland, proudly announces the appointment of Gary Scola as Vice President of Land. A seasoned real estate, design, and construction executive with 31 years of experience across the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions and 2023 President of the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association, (NVBIA), Scola will lead land development operations and partner on targeted land acquisition and entitlement efforts supporting Miller & Smith's expanding regional pipeline.







Scola brings decades of industry experience and a deep understanding of land development strategy, engineering, and entitlement processes. Most recently serving as Vice President of Real Estate Investments & Development for Forestar Group Inc., where he advanced residential land positions in growth markets. Previously, he was Vice President of Operations for Brookfield Properties, directing large-scale community development efforts. Earlier roles with Newland Communities, Lincoln Property Company, and formative work as a civil engineer on complex retail and multifamily projects round out a career that spans the planning, design, and delivery of 1,000+ multifamily units and 3,500+ single-family detached and attached homes.

During his tenure as Regional Vice President at Newland Communities, Scola oversaw planning and execution for the award-winning Embrey Mill master-planned community in Stafford, VA. It was during Embrey Mill's development that he first partnered with Miller & Smith, then a newer builder in the community, sparking a long-standing professional respect and alignment that now comes full circle.

“I always admired how Miller & Smith operated,” Scola said.“They take pride in their product. They focus on the end user-the families who live in their homes, not just turning and burning like some other national builders. Even when negotiations were tough, they were fair, transparent, and relationship-driven. That always stuck with me.”

Beyond his operating roles, Scola remains active in industry leadership. He served as NVBIA President in 2023, continues on the association's Board of Directors, and is an NAHB Delegate. He holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is a licensed Professional Engineer (MEPE), and maintains additional construction and environmental certifications.

“Gary is a fantastic addition to the team,” said Tom Hyde, COO of Miller & Smith.“He understands the complexities of our region's development landscape, but more importantly, he shares our long-view philosophy that quality relationships, thoughtful growth, and strong partnerships lead to better communities.”

When asked what excites him most about joining Miller & Smith, Scola emphasized both strategy and culture.“I'm looking forward to helping grow the business, smartly. That means being selective about the right opportunities, doing the right due diligence, and adding value from the very beginning. And I'm also excited to get back in the weeds a bit, rolling up my sleeves and helping the team shape projects that make a lasting impact.”

Joining a company celebrating six decades of innovation, design, and dedication to homebuilding is not something Scola takes lightly.“A 60-year legacy means they're doing something right. There are only a handful of builders I'd consider working with and Miller & Smith was at the top of that list.”

Looking ahead, Scola underscored disciplined growth. Focusing on expanding the company's land pipeline and supporting sustainable growth while preserving the design, detail, and community connection that have defined Miller & Smith for generations.“Ultimately, our job is to create places people are proud to call home,” he said.“That's the real reward and I'm thrilled to be a part of that mission with Miller & Smith.”

Founded in 1964, Miller & Smith is a privately owned builder and developer active in residential real estate throughout the Mid-Atlantic. One of the largest private homebuilders in the Washington, DC metropolitan region, Miller & Smith has built more than 6,500 single-family homes, 10,000 townhomes, and 2,100 condominiums, and developed 18,500 home sites in 150 communities across Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

