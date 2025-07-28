Moran & Associates Marks 5 Decades Of Industry Presence With Expansion To Jupiter, FL, Area, Unveils Official Blog For Free In-Depth Advice For Florida Residents

MENAFN - GetNews) Moran & Associates is a Florida-based law firm that has been serving clients in Palm Beach County since 1975.







Moran & Associates has marked 50 years of service in Palm Beach County, during which the firm has established itself as a trusted, long-standing legal institution and the leading team of Florida probate attorneys, wills and trusts, trust attorneys in the local community.

The law firm was launched in Palm Beach County in 1975 with the goal of offering experienced legal representation in probate and real estate matters. The team remains committed to providing clear, personalized guidance to individuals and families who navigate important legal decisions.

Florida trust lawyer Marianne Moran of Moran & Associates maintains active membership in muiltiple professional organizations, including The Florida Bar, the Palm Beach County Bar Association, the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section of The Florida Bar, and the Florida Association for Women Lawyers.

The firm's team consists of seasoned lawyers who seek to bring to the practice of law similar values and uphold the same standards of practice. They are actively involved in their church and synagogue communities and in their local community leadership.

Marking the firm's growth, Moran & Associates has expanded to its Tequesta Office to boost its presence in Jupiter, FL, and enhance accessibility for clients in northern Palm Beach County.

Some of the areas Moran & Associates specialize in include estate planning, probate, trust administration and litigation, wills, real estate, and more.

The firm offers all clients a free initial consultation with guaranteed transparent, upfront legal guidance. As a locally rooted company, Moran & Associates vows to take the time to understand the needs and goals of every single client and offer guidance with clarity.

In an effort to serve the community and offer knowledge free of charge, Moran & Associates has also unveiled a public blog that anyone can access and dive into a wealth of knowledge on topics related to the firm's specialty areas.

Since the blog was launched in May 2025, the team has been publishing regular blog posts that cover different areas, including estate planning for singles, in-depth guidance on probate litigation, the topic of digital inheritance, local regulations like Florida's Intestate Succession Laws, FL-focused successor trustees, and more.

The team noted in a statement posted on the official website,“If your loved one recently passed away and you have been named executor of your loved one's estate and have questions about the probate process, reach out to Moran & Associates. Our probate lawyers in Palm Beach, Florida, are here for you. We can help you every step of the way.”

More information about Moran & Associates, the team's services and specialty areas, but also free consultation bookings, can all be found on the firm's official website.