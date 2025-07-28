MENAFN - GetNews) Law bestowed upon Napoli Shkolnik this honorific award to recognize the company's success in mass tort and class action litigation.

National litigation firm Napoli Shkolnik has been recognized by Law, with one of its mass tort settlements named among the most significant resolutions of 2024. As featured in Law, this acknowledgment reflects the firm's ongoing leadership in high-impact litigation across the United States.

In reviewing the year's class actions, Law quoted Paul Napoli as a senior partner for Napoli Shkolnik's work in spearheading many multi-district litigations on behalf of the company.







Whereas the report records the aggregate value of class action settlements decreasing ever so slightly in 2024, the overall totals remained well over $40 billion for a third year in succession. This reflects the robust volume of claims adjudicated in this period, and confirms the position of Napoli Shkolnik as a leader in the field.

With this acknowledgment, the company continues to support expanding its legal scope and delivering stable and secure outcomes for complex legal settings.

The Duane Morris Class Action Review assesses holistically on the basis of the business's impact within the industry. This is reflective of the commitment of the firm to the social impact, and also the successful, legal approaches used for justice.

This award recognizes Napoli Shkolnik's financial worth alongside its vision for justice and accountability for victims of mass harm. Quoting Paul Napoli , the platform specializes in providing legal representation to victims of negligence, defective products, and environmental disasters.

Based in New York and with offices across the country, mass tort lawyers Napoli Shkolni represent the impacted municipalities and communities. According to Marie Napoli, a partner at Napoli Shkolnik, stated,“The ability to help a client, often at a time when they need it most and have nowhere else to turn, is ultimately rewarding.”

Best recognized for its litigation practice in the state and federal courts, the company has a broad practice range to cater to all its clients. The company's legal staff also represents individuals as an auto accident insurance claims lawyer, providing legal representation to victims confronting intricate insurance and personal injury claims.

Michael B., a plaintiff in a roundup case, wrote about his experience with the firm:“I very much appreciate not only your hard work, but also the great communications you have kept up. The money from this settlement has helped me to 'keep food on the table', especially during these crazy times we're living in. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Napoli Shkolnik's inclusion in this recent report is a testament to a greater dedication to high-stakes litigation that is determined to reward clients while pushing industry reform. The firm's inclusion in the Class Action Review 2025 is a business milestone formed through decades of client-focused legal strategy.

