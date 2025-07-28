Orléans Kia Welcomes 2026 Kia Models With Exclusive Early Test Drive Experience

MENAFN - GetNews) Ottawa-area drivers get first access to Kia's newest lineup, including EV and hybrid innovations

Ottawa, ON - Orléans Kia is excited to announce the arrival of the 2026 Kia model lineup, now available for early viewing and test drives at its showroom in East Ottawa. As one of the region's most trusted Kia Ottawa dealerships, Orléans Kia is offering customers a first look at the future of driving-complete with bold new designs, smarter technology, and advanced hybrid and electric options.

The 2026 lineup features updated versions of customer favorites like the Kia Sportage, Sorento, and the all-electric EV6, all equipped with cutting-edge safety systems, panoramic interfaces, and improved fuel economy. These new models reflect Kia's continued commitment to innovation, performance, and sustainable mobility.

“Our goal is to keep our community ahead of the curve by bringing the latest Kia vehicles to Ottawa before anyone else,” said Shaheer Ali Khan , spokesperson for Orléans Kia.“Whether it's a fully electric EV6 or a redesigned family SUV like the 2026 Sorento, we want our customers to be the first to experience the evolution of the Kia brand-up close and behind the wheel.”

To celebrate the arrival of the new lineup, Orléans Kia is offering exclusive early-access test drives by appointment throughout the month of August. Interested drivers can visit the dealership or book online to experience these next-generation vehicles before they hit other lots in the region.

As a long-standing dealership serving Ottawa, Gloucester, and surrounding communities, Orléans Kia continues to distinguish itself through customer-first service, transparent pricing, and one of the widest selections of Kia vehicles in Ontario.

About Orléans Kia

Orléans Kia is a leading Kia Ottawa dealership located at 2045 Mer-Bleue Road, proudly serving the greater Ottawa area. Known for its no-pressure approach, wide inventory, and excellent customer reviews, Orléans Kia offers new and certified pre-owned vehicles, expert financing, and full-service auto care.