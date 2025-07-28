University Of Arizona Students Choose Zooz Moving As Preferred Moving Partner For Campus Relocations

MENAFN - GetNews)



TUCSON, AZ - Zooz Moving , among the leading movers in Tucson families have trusted since 2005, today announced that University of Arizona students and their families represent over 60% of their annual business, establishing the company as the preferred moving partner for campus relocations among Tucson movers .

With nearly two decades of experience serving the UA community, Zooz Moving has developed specialized expertise in handling the unique logistics challenges of student moves, setting them apart from other Tucson movers in their understanding of campus-specific needs, from freshman dorm move-ins to graduate student apartment transitions and family relocations for university staff.

"We've become the unofficial moving company for Wildcat Nation," said the owner of Zooz Moving. "Over the years, we've learned that student moves require a different approach than typical residential relocations handled by most Tucson movers has to offer. Flexibility with scheduling, understanding of tight budgets, and the ability to handle everything from a single dorm room to entire family households when professors relocate to Tucson."

Specialized Student Services Drive Success

Zooz Moving's success with UA students stems from their tailored approach to campus-related moves:

Flexible Scheduling: The company accommodates the academic calendar, offering extended hours during peak move-in/move-out periods and scheduling around class schedules and exam periods.

Budget-Friendly Packages: Recognizing student financial constraints, Zooz Moving offers competitive rates and flexible payment options, including family billing arrangements for parents handling moves remotely.

Campus Logistics Expertise: The team understands university regulations, parking restrictions, elevator reservations, and building access procedures across all UA housing facilities.

Storage Solutions: The company provides temporary storage options for students studying abroad, changing housing mid-semester, or transitioning between academic years.

Growing Demand Reflects University Expansion

The University of Arizona's growing enrollment has created increased demand for reliable moving services. Recent campus expansion projects and new housing developments have further fueled the need for experienced movers familiar with university logistics.

Beyond Student Moves: Serving the Entire UA Community

While student relocations form the core of their university business, Zooz Moving also serves:



Faculty and Staff: Assisting with relocations for new hires and department transfers

Graduate Students: Handling complex moves involving research materials and laboratory equipment

International Students: Providing culturally sensitive service and coordination with international shipping Alumni: Supporting recent graduates transitioning to post-college life locally or across the country

Community Partnership Opportunities

Building on their established relationship with the UA community, Zooz Moving is exploring formal partnership opportunities with university housing services, the international student office, and new student orientation programs.

"We want to be more than just a moving company, we want to be part of the University of Arizona family, whether it's sponsoring student events or providing moving workshops, we're committed to supporting Wildcat success."

Looking Forward: Expanding Student Services

Based on growing demand, Zooz Moving plans to expand their student-focused services in 2025, including:



Pre-semester moving consultations

Partnerships with local storage facilities

Specialized packing services for sensitive items like computers and artwork Storage solutions between semesters

About Zooz Moving

Founded in 2005, Zooz Moving has established itself as one of the most trusted Tucson movers, specializing in local and long-distance relocations. Unlike many movers Tucson residents encounter, the company serves both residential and commercial clients throughout Southern Arizona, with recent expansion into interstate moves to California, Texas, and Colorado. Zooz Moving is fully licensed and insured, maintaining a 4.75-star average rating across verified review platforms.