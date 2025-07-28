Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) Powers Military, Nex-Gen Broadband Surge Mag 7 Undercard VAPE CELC, CRVO More Stocks Inside

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO), a leader in 60GHz mmWave wireless technology, is rapidly expanding its global footprint through dual momentum in defense and broadband sectors. In a key commercial milestone, Tachyon Networks has selected Peraso's PRM2141X module for its new TNA-303L-65 -a compact outdoor wireless solution delivering fiber-class speeds up to 1 Gbps across 3+ km, without the need for costly trenching.

Deployed in both dense urban and underserved rural areas, Tachyon's solution highlights Peraso's growing presence in the fixed wireless access (FWA) market. Recent wins include a $1.4 million follow-on order from a South African WISP and adoption of Peraso's DUNE platform in cities like Los Angeles.

In addition to Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) keep an eye on the Mag 7 Undercard: CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: VAPE), Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC), CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), Power Metallic Mines Inc. (TSXV: PNPN | OTCQB: PNPNF), Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP), Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) and SMX Ltd (NASDAQ: SMX) , as they are moving aggressively in early Trading trading today.

At the same time, Peraso's military-grade Perspectus module is enabling stealth, anti-jamming battlefield communications with week-long operational life-positioning the company to serve a NATO-aligned defense market of 3.4 million personnel. With defense budgets rising and contracts in place, Peraso is gaining ground as a strategic supplier for next-gen military connectivity.

“Our 60GHz solutions are fueling broadband and battlefield advances alike,” said Peraso CEO Ron Glibbery.“We're at the center of two massive tailwinds-global defense modernization and mmWave broadband acceleration.”

With support from initiatives like the U.S. CHIPS Act and BEAD Act , Peraso stands at the intersection of national security, wireless infrastructure, and semiconductor innovation-poised for continued global growth.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.