Leading Precision Sheet Metal Fabricator: How TZR Powers Custom High-Quality Solutions With Proven Expertise

TZR: Trusted Precision Sheet Metal Fabricator
As a recognized player in the global precision sheet metal market, TZR has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, custom precision sheet metal parts to clients across industries. With over 10 years of experience and a modern facility equipped with advanced technology, the company consistently meets the demanding needs of global brands and OEM partners.
What distinguishes TZR is its end-to-end fabrication capabilities-from design engineering and prototyping to surface finishing and final assembly. Its product range includes metal enclosures, custom brackets, cabinets, mounting shelves, meter boxes, NEMA-rated outdoor enclosures, and so on.
All operations are backed by ISO, TÜV, and RoHS certifications, and a skilled team that ensures tight tolerances and repeatable quality. TZR's proven expertise and application-driven approach make it the go-to partner for brands that demand precision, durability, and speed-all under one roof.
High-Precision Fabrication, Backed by Skilled Craftsmanship
Precision is more than a technical specification-it. It's the result of deep expertise, disciplined processes, and the right tools. At TZR, high-accuracy fabrication is driven by a team and facility built for excellence in every detail to meet the highest precision standards in metal fabrication.
Proven Manufacturing Leadership: With 25 years of sheet metal expertise, including a background at Foxconn, TZR's founder instilled a culture of quality, process control, and continuous improvement that continues to define its operations.
Experienced Workforce: Every project benefits from a team of technicians and engineers with over 10 years of hands-on experience. Their expertise in material properties, stress control, and post-processing techniques ensures each part meets strict performance and durability standards.
Modern Production Facilities: TZR operates an 11,000 m2 production workshop and an 8,200 m2 finishing facility, enabling smooth coordination across fabrication and finishing stages.
Advanced Equipment Lineup
-
4 laser cutting machines, including one with 12,000W capacity, for fast, clean cuts
9 bending machines with 2 robotic arms to maintain consistent angles
Deburring, rivet insertion, and automated laser welding systems
2 powder coating lines and an automated anodizing line for surface finishing
This synergy of skilled craftsmanship and cutting-edge infrastructure ensures that TZR consistently delivers precision where it matters most.
Precision-Capable Sheet Metal Processing with Full-Spectrum Flexibility
TZR's machining capabilities are engineered to meet diverse design and performance needs across product categories. From light-gauge electronics housings to mid-heavy structural parts, every aspect of the process-from blank size to tolerance control-is optimized for both accuracy and scalability.
Large Part Accommodation: Blank sizes up to 10 ft × 20 ft (3.05 m × 6.10 m) support oversized components and complex layouts with fewer weld seams and higher structural integrity.
Versatile Thickness Handling: Supports sheet thickness from 0.024" to 0.250" (0.6 mm–6.35 mm), allowing flexibility in strength, weight, and material choice.
Extensive Material Compatibility: TZR processes a wide range of metals, including aluminum, carbon steel, galvanized steel, stainless steel, copper, and brass, making it suitable for structural, decorative, and high-conductivity applications.
Tight Tolerance Control
-
Flat/single-plane parts: ±0.010" for edge-to-edge, edge-to-hole, and bend features
Multi-plane or formed parts: ±0.030", with bend angle tolerances within ±1°
Forming and Punching: Equipped with 10 ft hydraulic press brakes (finger sizes: 3"–6") and punching tools up to 2" in diameter-expandable on request.
Consistent Lead Times: Typical turnaround between 7–20 days, depending on design complexity, part count, and required finishes.
These capabilities enable precise, repeatable production for both prototypes and high-volume builds, supporting performance-critical components without compromise.
Custom Design That Delivers Results
Complex product concepts demand expert execution. TZR specializes in transforming advanced product concepts into precision-manufactured components-efficiently, accurately, and with minimal redesign.
Design-for-Manufacturing (DfM) Expertise: A dedicated DfM team-comprising senior craftsmen and experienced consultants, some with over 30 years of industry experience. Upon receiving initial designs, TZR initiates DfM analysis and quotation within 2 hours, works closely with each client to evaluate designs for feasibility, performance, and cost efficiency. Every drawing undergoes structural review, ensuring manufacturability and long-term reliability.
Early-Stage Design Support: For projects that start from scratch, TZR offers comprehensive 0-to-1 design support. Even without formal CAD files, the engineering team can work from rough concept sketches or hand-drawn diagrams to develop production-ready designs.
Full-Cycle Engineering Assistance: From 2D/3D drawings, material selection, and structural optimization, to first article inspection (FAI), TZR offers hands-on support across every stage. Engineers also assist with color matching (e.g., Pantone samples) and provide drawing and design services for clients needing optimization guidance.
Pre-Production Control: Before mass production, pre-sample verification is mandatory-often through multiple prototype rounds. Finalized settings must pass quality validation by senior technicians prior to scaling.
TZR's approach to custom design isn't reactive-it's proactive. Their goal is not just to meet requirements, but to help customers build smarter, faster, and with fewer headaches.
High-End Surface Finishing Tailored to Every Application
In sheet metal manufacturing, the finish is more than a final step-it directly impacts corrosion resistance, conductivity, durability, and overall product perception. TZR delivers comprehensive in-house surface finishing with over 12 specialized processes, ensuring complete control from fabrication to final coating. TZR's finishing capabilities include:
-
Anodizing , including conductive types for electronics
Powder coating with sand-texture, matte, and gloss variations
Electroplating : nickel, chrome, zinc for enhanced protection
Special treatments : brushing, polishing, passivation, blackening
Branding-ready options : silkscreen printing, laser marking
Each process is performed in-house, enabling rapid response, stable quality, and seamless integration into production timelines.
Built for Consistency at Scale All surface treatments adhere to GB standards, with a strong focus on coating adhesion and finish uniformity. Whether a part is destined for humid environments, UV exposure, or visible consumer-facing applications, TZR selects and applies finishes based on technical performance-not aesthetics alone.
Even at high volumes, TZR ensures cross-batch consistency, making it a reliable choice for clients requiring production-level surface quality without variation.
Strict Quality Control, Every Step of the Way
At TZR, quality is embedded into every step of the manufacturing process-not just the final inspection. From raw material verification to final packaging, the company follows a multilayered quality control system tailored for industries with high safety and reliability standards.
Built-In Process Control: Each production run begins with traceable, certified materials. During fabrication, quality checkpoints are enforced at key stages-laser cutting, bending, welding, surface finishing, and assembly. These are managed by trained QC personnel.
Comprehensive Testing Systems: Before mass production, first-article inspections are mandatory. In-process checks, random audits, and full pre-shipment inspections ensure product consistency. A wide range of advanced inspection tools-including 3D measurement systems, coating testers, and torque/pull gauges-is used to ensure dimensional accuracy, mechanical performance, and surface integrity. For complex projects, TZR develops custom jigs and gauges to verify tolerances and fit.
Proven Reliability: With a finished-product yield over 98%, TZR ensures stable delivery and low rework rates, supports 24-hour after-sales response, and typically adopts a rework policy for quality issues-backed by full inspection records for complete transparency and accountability.
Scalable Production for Any Volume
TZR supports the full spectrum of production needs-from small-batch prototyping to high-volume manufacturing-while maintaining consistent quality, cost efficiency, and delivery speed, making it a reliable precision sheet metal fabrication manufacturer and partner through all stages of product development-from initial prototyping to full-scale rollout.
Flexible Volume Handling: Capable of producing anything from dozens to tens of thousands units per batch, TZR meets varied volume needs while maintaining quality and lead times.
Seamless Transition to Mass Production: A flexible production system-supported by automated cells, lean scheduling, and dedicated assembly lines-allows for smooth scaling from sample to full production without delays or quality loss.
Competitive Pricing at All Volumes: Personalized pricing supports both small and large batch orders, ensuring cost-efficiency at every stage of development or rollout.
Robust Supply Chain and ISO Practices: Backed by a strong supplier network and ISO 9000-compliant processes, TZR ensures operational stability and production reliability across all volumes.
Proven Global Capability: With clients in 30+ countries, TZR supports long-term growth and consistent supply for businesses scaling across regions or launching new products.
This approach enables faster market entry, long-term continuity, and flexible support as needs evolve.
Partner with TZR Today
TZR isn't just a contract manufacturer - it's a long-term strategic partner for companies looking to achieve higher precision, faster production, and better cost control. As a leading precision sheet metal fabrication company, TZR has a track record of delivering quality sheet metal parts for 10+ years. The company collaborates with OEMs, system integrators, and engineers worldwide.
We provide detailed quotations within 2 hours, and maintain clear communication throughout the project lifecycle. Whether you're in need of a custom part for a single project or are building out a full product line, TZR provides engineering-driven solutions with commercial sensibility.
By working with TZR, clients gain:
-
Access to world-class fabrication
Reliable timelines and transparent pricing
An experienced team that's as invested in your product's success as you are
TZR helps ideas move from drawing board to delivery - smoothly, securely, and at scale
