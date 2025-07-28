Long Island Medicaid Planning Attorney Seth Schlessel Addresses Costly Myths Impacting New York Families

Long Island Medicaid planning attorney Seth Schlessel ( ) of Schlessel Law PLLC is raising awareness about widespread misunderstandings that continue to threaten the financial security of families across New York. Relying on incorrect assumptions during Medicaid planning can result in the loss of benefits, depletion of savings, and unanticipated legal consequences. Many families act on advice from non-professional sources or delay planning altogether, leading to avoidable hardship.

Long Island Medicaid planning attorney Seth Schlessel emphasizes that early planning is essential under New York's complex Medicaid rules. Many individuals mistakenly believe that high income or valuable assets make Medicaid qualification impossible. However, current regulations provide legal avenues to protect income and property while maintaining eligibility. At Schlessel Law PLLC, clients are guided through a structured process that aims to preserve assets and provide access to necessary care without last-minute panic.

Long Island Medicaid planning attorney Seth Schlessel explains that waiting for a health crisis before beginning the planning process can significantly limit available options. New York enforces a five-year look-back period for nursing home Medicaid, with a 30-month look-back for community-based services scheduled to begin in 2025. Actions such as gifting property too close to the application date can trigger penalties, delay care, and create financial strain. Families are advised to begin planning while healthy to ensure protection of assets and timely access to services.

Common Medicaid myths continue to circulate, including the idea that transferring assets to children is an effective strategy to qualify for Medicaid. Seth Schlessel warns that such transfers can create problems, especially if done within the look-back period. For example, a $60,000 gift could result in a 10-month delay in Medicaid coverage, leaving families to pay out-of-pocket during the penalty period. Schlessel Law PLLC offers safer legal tools, such as Medicaid Asset Protection Trusts, that protect assets without violating Medicaid rules.

Many families believe that a simple will is enough to preserve a home or savings. Seth Schlessel clarifies that a will does not shield assets from Medicaid estate recovery. Assets that pass through probate may still be claimed by Medicaid after death, even if the will directs them to heirs. Trusts, such as irrevocable Medicaid Asset Protection Trusts, can be structured to avoid probate and limit Medicaid's ability to recover costs from an estate.

Another widespread misunderstanding is the assumption that some assets, like bank accounts or retirement savings, can be hidden. Medicaid in New York requires full disclosure of financial records for the five years preceding an application. Any omitted information, even if unintentional, may lead to application denial or penalties. Seth Schlessel advises full transparency and the use of legal planning strategies that comply with all requirements.

Long Island Medicaid planning attorney Seth Schlessel regularly advises clients on the treatment of specific asset types under Medicaid guidelines. Retirement accounts, life insurance policies, and jointly owned property are all considered when determining eligibility. Misunderstanding how these assets are counted often leads to unnecessary spend-downs or denial of benefits. Schlessel Law PLLC helps families take appropriate steps to preserve both eligibility and wealth.

Handling a Medicaid application without legal assistance carries significant risk. Medicaid applications involve complex documentation, strict timelines, and detailed financial reviews. A missed form, incorrect date, or poorly timed transfer can delay or derail the process. Seth Schlessel explains that legal planning prevents these common mistakes and supports a smoother approval process. "Delaying Medicaid planning until a health crisis arises can be financially detrimental," says Schlessel.

Legal planning also extends to spousal asset protection. In New York, a strategy known as spousal refusal allows the non-applicant spouse to retain a significant portion of the couple's assets. Medicaid may later seek repayment from the non-applicant spouse's estate, so planning should also account for long-term implications beyond initial eligibility. Schlessel Law PLLC works with families to ensure that both spouses are protected under the law.

Medicaid Asset Protection Trusts remain one of the most effective tools for preserving wealth. Assets transferred to such trusts at least five years before a Medicaid application are generally excluded from consideration. These trusts allow individuals to retain use of their home and receive income, while shielding the principal from Medicaid calculations. Seth Schlessel emphasizes the importance of early action, as timing directly impacts the effectiveness of these tools.

Long Island Medicaid planning attorney Seth Schlessel also highlights the value of family communication during the planning process. Conversations about long-term care preferences, financial management, and legal documents reduce confusion and ensure that wishes are respected. Preparing in advance allows families to act with confidence instead of reacting under pressure.

Misconceptions about Medicaid can lead to lost opportunities and financial hardship. Seth Schlessel and the team at Schlessel Law PLLC provide legal guidance that helps families avoid the consequences of misinformation. From trusts and asset transfers to caregiver agreements and estate protection, thoughtful planning creates stability and security.

Families considering long-term care or Medicaid eligibility are encouraged to seek legal support before a crisis arises. Planning ahead not only preserves assets but also ensures that care decisions are made thoughtfully, without fear or urgency. Medicaid eligibility does not require the loss of everything built over a lifetime.

Schlessel Law PLLC is a Long Island-based firm led by attorney Seth Schlessel, focusing on estate planning, elder law, and Medicaid planning.

