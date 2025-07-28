Prentice Progress Days Announces Diverse Music Lineup For Annual Labor Day Weekend Festival

PRENTICE, WI - July 28, 2025 - The organizing committee for Prentice Progress Days is thrilled to announce a diverse and exciting lineup of musical acts for its beloved annual community festival, taking place over Labor Day weekend from August 29 to September 1, 2025. This year's celebration will feature a dynamic mix of rock, country, blues, and pop, offering free live entertainment for all attendees.

The festivities kick off on Friday, August 29, with the high-energy rock covers of Firsthand High at the Prentice Fire Department from 8:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Saturday, August 30, is packed with a full day of music across multiple venues. The entertainment begins at Lions Park with the authentic country sounds of Wisconsin's own Jackson Taylor at 11:30 AM. At the same time, the Jon Peck and The Bad Dogs trio will bring their fresh blues-rock originals to the Northwoods Truck Show. Later, DJ Kramer will keep the energy high at Lions Park starting at 2:00 PM. The evening heats up at the Prentice Fire Department with a performance by Georgia-based singer/songwriter Ava Connell at 6:00 PM, followed by the ultimate party band, Pink Houses, who will deliver non-stop hits from 8:00 PM to midnight.

On Sunday, August 31, DJ Kramer returns to Lions Park from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and the weekend's musical events conclude with a Community Hymn Sing at New Beginnings Lutheran Church at 7:00 PM.

In addition to the stellar music schedule, Prentice Progress Days will feature its signature events, including the Northwoods Truck Show, a parade, the Rim Rumble 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a co-ed softball tournament, craft vendors, and a variety of family-friendly activities. A major highlight for families is the free carnival rides for kids available on Saturday.

About Prentice Progress Days:

Prentice Progress Days is an annual, multi-day community festival held over Labor Day weekend in Prentice, Wisconsin. It celebrates local heritage and community spirit through a wide range of events, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities, drawing visitors from across the region.