Endoacustica Europe Launches IP Wi-Fi Mini Camera A/V Module 720P
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Endoacustica Europe, a global leader in surveillance and audio-video intelligence solutions, proudly unveils its latest innovation: the IP Wi-Fi Mini Camera A/V Module 720p. Designed to deliver real-time live streaming, remote access, and discreet operation, this compact surveillance marvel is engineered for professionals and civilians who demand reliable, high-definition covert monitoring anywhere in the world.
Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, this new camera packs a big punch. It offers full HD video, live streaming, motion detection, and remote access-all from a nearly invisible device. Whether used by law enforcement, private investigators, journalists, or concerned homeowners, the IP Wi-Fi Mini Camera delivers peace of mind with clear, real-time visuals and audio.
As security threats grow more complex-from home break-ins and corporate spying to personal safety risks-there is a rising need for smarter, simpler, and more discreet tools. Endoacustica Europe answers that need with a device that combines high performance with total ease of use.
Designed for Professionals and Everyday Users
Endoacustica Europe has always focused on creating tools that serve both high-level professionals and regular people. This new camera is no exception.
Private investigators can use it during surveillance jobs. Journalists can document events safely. Security teams can monitor offices or warehouses. Homeowners can keep an eye on babysitters or pets. The uses are wide, but the goal is the same: reliable, clear, and private monitoring.
Unlike bulky traditional cameras, this module is lightweight, portable, and works without wires or constant power. Its smart features-like motion-triggered recording and remote access-make it a major step forward in personal and professional security.
Key Features:
. 720p HD video quality
. Works on Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz) or as its own hotspot (Access Point Mode)
. Live view on iPhone or Android phones
. Records video and audio with motion detection
. Supports microSD cards up to 128GB
. Rechargeable battery (10-hour life)
. Easy to hide in everyday items like clocks or boxes
. Controlled entirely from a smartphone app
The camera works in two ways:
1. Direct mode (AP Mode): Connect your phone straight to the camera – no internet needed.
2. Remote mode (Client Mode): Link it to your home Wi-Fi to watch live from anywhere in the world.
No tech skills are needed. Just charge it, add a memory card, place it, and use the app to manage everything.
About Endoacustica Europe
Endoacustica Europe is a leading innovator in advanced surveillance solutions, offering high-performance products for both professional and consumer use. With a focus on wireless intelligence, mobile compatibility, and real-time streaming, Endoacustica continues to shape the future of remote monitoring across industries.
