Premier MMA Promotion Showcases India's Rising Combat Sports Talent At Bangalore City University
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, July 26, 2025: Ronin FC, a leading Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotion in Bangalore, recently hosted an electrifying event on July 26th at the prestigious Bangalore City University - Basecamp by Push Sports, offering a first-of-its-kind professionally curated combat sports experience that brought together high-level amateur and professional fighters from across the country. Unlike conventional fight nights, this doctor-supervised and safety-focused initiative was designed for combat sports enthusiasts seeking an evidence-based, world-class MMA showcase.
This event was particularly relevant for combat sports fans and aspiring fighters, including those interested in witnessing the growth of MMA in India through disciplines such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, wrestling, and mixed martial arts. With the Indian combat sports scene closely linked to international recognition, the event offered a professionally managed platform to help participants not only showcase their skills, but also elevate their competitive profiles.
The core strength of this initiative lies in its comprehensive fighter development model. Each bout was supported by world-class safety standards, professional event curation, and featured athletes with strong amateur credentials and international competition experience, including South Asian MMA Champions, World Championship medalists, and competitors from leading promotions like Matrix Fight Night (MFN).
The event was hosted at Bangalore City University - Basecamp by Push Sports, one of the most premium and centrally located sports facilities in the city, with an enthusiastic audience of 100 to 150 spectators in attendance. The fight card featured stellar matchups including Prakhar from Siliguri versus Mairidin Newmai from Matrix Fight Night, Shoaib Khan from Goa against international competitor Bishal Sahu, and local favorites Ranjan versus Havish, both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu blue belts. Supported by esteemed sponsors including Aster, Danes Medical, and Raaga Constructions, all participants benefited from professional-grade event management and safety protocols.
The event delivered jaw-dropping performances, intense battles, and moments of sheer excitement that left fans on the edge of their seats, with fighter packages designed to offer sustained career development and competitive opportunities over time.
About Ronin FC:
Ronin FC is a premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotion based in Bangalore, created with the vision of elevating the combat sports scene in India. Focused on showcasing high-level amateur and professional talent, Ronin FC brings together the best fighters from across the country in professionally curated and action-packed events. The promotion is committed to providing world-class safety standards and event management while championing the growth of MMA in India through comprehensive fighter development and international-level competition opportunities.
