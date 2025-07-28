Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Pres. Gives Moscow 10-12 Deadline For Peace With Ukraine


2025-07-28 03:04:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, July 28 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday set a fresh deadline of 10 or 12 days for Russia to agree a ceasefire in Ukraine or face strict economic sanctions.
"I'm going to make a new deadline of about ... 10 or 12 days from today," Trump told reporters during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.
Trump warned that sanctions and tariffs would be imposed on Moscow if it failed to meet his demands.
Voicing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the US president said, "I'm disappointed in President Putin." "I'm going to reduce the 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer what's going to happen."
Talks between Trump and Starmer focused on the latest developments in Ukraine and Gaza, mainly including the tragic humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory and how to boost relief aid to Gaza. (end)
