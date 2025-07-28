403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Pres. Gives Moscow 10-12 Deadline For Peace With Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, July 28 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday set a fresh deadline of 10 or 12 days for Russia to agree a ceasefire in Ukraine or face strict economic sanctions.
"I'm going to make a new deadline of about ... 10 or 12 days from today," Trump told reporters during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.
Trump warned that sanctions and tariffs would be imposed on Moscow if it failed to meet his demands.
Voicing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the US president said, "I'm disappointed in President Putin." "I'm going to reduce the 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer what's going to happen."
Talks between Trump and Starmer focused on the latest developments in Ukraine and Gaza, mainly including the tragic humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory and how to boost relief aid to Gaza. (end)
mrn
"I'm going to make a new deadline of about ... 10 or 12 days from today," Trump told reporters during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.
Trump warned that sanctions and tariffs would be imposed on Moscow if it failed to meet his demands.
Voicing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the US president said, "I'm disappointed in President Putin." "I'm going to reduce the 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer what's going to happen."
Talks between Trump and Starmer focused on the latest developments in Ukraine and Gaza, mainly including the tragic humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory and how to boost relief aid to Gaza. (end)
mrn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment