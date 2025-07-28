Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Washington Commends Cambodia-Thailand Ceasefire


2025-07-28 03:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 28 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said his country lauds the ceasefire declared in Kuala Lumpur earlier in the day between Cambodia and Thailand.
"The United States applauds the ceasefire declaration between Cambodia and Thailand announced today in Kuala Lumpur," Rubio said in a press statement.
"President Trump and I are committed to an immediate cessation of violence and expect the governments of Cambodia and Thailand to fully honor their commitments to end this conflict," he underlined.
In this regard, the US secretary of state thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his leadership and for hosting the ceasefire talks, urging all parties to follow through on their commitments.
He stressed that the United States would remain committed to and engaged in this U.S.-Malaysia-organized process to end this conflict. (end)
rsr


MENAFN28072025000071011013ID1109853208

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search