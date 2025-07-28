403
Washington Commends Cambodia-Thailand Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 28 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said his country lauds the ceasefire declared in Kuala Lumpur earlier in the day between Cambodia and Thailand.
"The United States applauds the ceasefire declaration between Cambodia and Thailand announced today in Kuala Lumpur," Rubio said in a press statement.
"President Trump and I are committed to an immediate cessation of violence and expect the governments of Cambodia and Thailand to fully honor their commitments to end this conflict," he underlined.
In this regard, the US secretary of state thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his leadership and for hosting the ceasefire talks, urging all parties to follow through on their commitments.
He stressed that the United States would remain committed to and engaged in this U.S.-Malaysia-organized process to end this conflict. (end)
