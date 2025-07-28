Amaal's Net Profit Rise By 17.5 Percent

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Aamal's (a Qatari public shareholding company) Net Profit increased by 17.5 percent in H1 2025, reaching QR 221.289 million, compared to QR 188.363 million in the same period last year.

According to the company's figures published on the Qatar Stock Exchange website on Monday, the Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to QR 0.035 as of June 30, 2025 versus Earnings per share (EPS) QR 0.03 for the same period in 2024.

In a statement, HE Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Aamal Sheikh Mohamed bin Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani commented: "Aamal's first-half performance is a strong endorsement of the Group's strategic direction and the capable leadership across all its business units."

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of Aamal Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori said: "Aamal's half-year results reflect the strength and resilience of our diversified business model, which continues to unlock opportunities across high-growth sectors. These results reinforce our confidence in the Company's strategic direction and its ability to capture long-term value across various markets in sector, not only in Qatar but in the wider region."