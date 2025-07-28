New IVIM Protocol Yields Nearly 50% Greater Weight Loss With GLP-1 Therapy Via Groundbreaking Virtual Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Obesity treatment is more than just medication. Patients require a comprehensive clinical approach with lifestyle modification and personalized therapies tailored to the individual," said Dr. Jessica Duncan, board-certified obesity medicine physician and lead author of the paper. "At Ivim, we've built a model to disrupt the traditional, fragmented healthcare system. Our protocol goes far beyond the script, combining unlimited access to expert providers, personalized nutrition support, app-based tracking, and a connected patient community."

In a retrospective analysis of 1,131 patients treated with the GLP-1 drug semaglutide, combined with individualized medical oversight, patients lost an average of 45.9 pounds (19.5% total body weight loss) at 52 weeks, with those extending to 68 weeks achieving an average total weight loss of 46.9 pounds (21.8%). Notably, over 99% of patients lost at least 5% of their body weight, with nearly 48% losing more than 20%, surpassing outcomes published in landmark GLP-1 clinical trials.

"This isn't just about writing a prescription, it's about rewriting the patient experience," said Dr. Taylor Kantor, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Ivim Health. "We don't write prescriptions and send patients on their way. From day one, we partner with our patients-delivering compassionate care, ongoing guidance, and surrounding them with a team that actually listens. Our outcomes speak for themselves, but our mission goes even deeper: to restore what healthcare was always meant to be - compassionate, continuous, and centered on each individual's unique journey."

The study focuses on results of Ivim's protocol built on four pillars: personalized medical oversight, functional health coaching, access to a like-minded community, and a high-touch virtual care platform to track and analyze results. The study included over 1,000 patients across 49 states and spanned both branded and compounded GLP-1 therapies.

Mean weight loss of 14.9 lbs. at 12 weeks and 28.6 lbs. at 24 weeks.



No statistically significant difference between branded and compounded semaglutide outcomes.



Low adverse event rate (1.7%), with <3% of patients reporting severe side effects.

High patient engagement, with average app usage on 52 unique days and 12.7 touchpoints with care teams annually.

"Ivim wasn't just about GLP-1 medication; it was a whole system of support that actually fit into my real life. The community reminded me I wasn't alone; the app kept me on track, and the care team made me feel like someone was finally treating me, not just my weight... I've lost 100 pounds in the last year on compounded semaglutide, and I'm healthier than I've been in 15 years." - Lindsay Patterson, Ivim Health Patient

Ivím Health is a leading virtual healthcare provider specializing in personalized weight care and the treatment of cardiometabolic conditions such as obesity. With a nationwide team of nearly 100 licensed medical providers, including board-certified Obesity Medicine Physicians and Nurse Practitioners, Ivim delivers safe, effective care through its telehealth platform. Focused on outcomes, access, and patient safety, Ivim helps patients navigate their GLP-1 therapy journey with expert guidance, education, and support. As a trusted voice in the evolving conversation around GLP-1 medications, Ivim is committed to making America healthy again, one patient at a time.

Ivim Health has cared for over 470,000 patients across all 50 states and is the top-rated GLP-1 telehealth provider on Trustpilot, the leading global platform for verified healthcare and service reviews, with over 25,000 five-star reviews.

