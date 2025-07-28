The Jeffersons To Debut August 25Th On FETV

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to welcome The Jeffersons to FETV," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "Because of its boldness, charm, and wit, this groundbreaking family sitcom has been beloved for decades, and we are pleased to bring its iconic characters and timeless humor to both longtime fans and first-time viewers."

Created by Norman Lear, The Jeffersons stars Sherman Hemsley and Isabel Sanford as George and Louise Jefferson, a prosperous African-American couple who move to the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Both Hemsley and Sanford won Emmy Awards for Best Actor/Actress, while Marla Gibbs, who played the Jefferson's maid, won Best Supporting Actress four consecutive years. The Jeffersons is one of the longest-running sitcoms in TV history,

airing for 253 episodes on CBS from 1975 to 1985.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of classic movies and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Fubo, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

