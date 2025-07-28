The Jeffersons To Debut August 25Th On FETV
Created by Norman Lear, The Jeffersons stars Sherman Hemsley and Isabel Sanford as George and Louise Jefferson, a prosperous African-American couple who move to the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Both Hemsley and Sanford won Emmy Awards for Best Actor/Actress, while Marla Gibbs, who played the Jefferson's maid, won Best Supporting Actress four consecutive years. The Jeffersons is one of the longest-running sitcoms in TV history,
airing for 253 episodes on CBS from 1975 to 1985.
About FETV and FMC
Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of classic movies and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Fubo, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.
Media Contact:
Adam Sumrall
Executive Vice President
[email protected]
SOURCE FETV
