Hologram Zoo Niagara Falls Debuts New Immersive Space Experience For Families

- John Jackson, Head of Canadian Business DevelopmentBUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Hologram Zoo , a family attraction located near Clifton Hill, Canada, is opening its latest feature: The Space Experience, an immersive installation that lets guests explore the solar system and beyond through large-scale holographic technology. Developed by international tech company Axiom Holographics, the exhibit offers families a chance to experience space travel without leaving the ground.“Our traditional hologram zoo experiences show people animals and environments that look real but are made of laser light.” explained John Jackson, Head of Canadian Business Development with Axiom Holographics.“The Space Experience takes aim at an additional audience by offering a view of what exploring the cosmos might be like”.Unlike traditional museum-style planetariums, the Space Experience allows visitors to physically walk among detailed holographic projections of the eight planets, travel past spinning asteroids, observe a supernova from up close, and pass through glowing clouds of interstellar gas. Along the way, the attraction introduces key space science concepts, with stops at holographic recreations of the International Space Station, simulations of warp speed travel, and even encounters with a hovering UFO.Each environment is rendered in real time, using motion-tracked projections and layered lighting to create the illusion of depth and movement around the viewer. The result is a walkable space journey designed to engage visitors of all ages - especially families and school groups seeking meaningful educational outings.“We've designed this to be experiential, not passive,” said Jackson.“Visitors are part of the environment. They walk the planets. They pass through the tail of a comet. For many kids, this will be their first exposure to astronomy and we think it will be very formative.” The new space zone complements the zoo's existing exhibits, which include digital recreations of prehistoric animals, aquatic environments, and natural landscapes - all built using Axiom's signature holographic systems.Axiom Holographics, based in Brisbane, Australia, is known for developing large-scale, group-accessible hologram systems used in educational and entertainment settings worldwide. Its technology has powered exhibits in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and now Niagara Falls - the company's second permanent installation in Canada.In designing the experience, Axiom collaborated with astronomers, science educators, and exhibit designers to ensure accuracy and accessibility. Rather than relying on static models or narrated projections, the attraction breaks space concepts into walkable chapters. Guests follow a defined path that mirrors the structure of our solar system. Between each planetary section, themed environments offer contextual learning: meteor belts, orbit paths, spacecraft views, and deep space regions populated by nebulae and star clusters.A holographic narrator appears periodically to explain key science points in plain language, accompanied by simple visual cues that reinforce concepts without overwhelming detail.The exhibit also includes a section dedicated to the International Space Station, where visitors can walk through a to-scale hologram of the habitat modules. Virtual astronauts float nearby, demonstrating daily life in microgravity, from exercising to conducting experiments. Nearby, a simulated control panel allows users to initiate sample missions, such as launching a telescope or tracking solar flares.“Niagara Falls is known worldwide for its natural wonder, but the tourism offering is growing beyond the falls,” said Jackson.“We're seeing more demand for educational experiences, especially those that can connect with both children and adults. This fits directly into that space.”In addition to individual visitors and school groups, The Space Experience is also being offered as part of select Niagara Falls tour packages, particularly those departing from Toronto. With the city attracting over 13 million tourists annually, and family tourism accounting for a significant share of that figure, the Hologram Zoo's operators are positioning the space exhibit as a natural extension of the region's broader tourism offering.The attraction is located within walking distance of major Niagara Falls hotels and other family-focused venues like the Fallsview Indoor Waterpark, the Niagara SkyWheel, and Niagara Parks trails. The Space Experience will be available in Niagara Falls for a limited time only and reflects a great way to end the summer.Advance ticketing is recommended, particularly on weekends and holidays. Timed-entry reservations are available online, and discounted rates are offered for school visits and group bookings. A combined admission option that includes access to the zoo's other exhibits is also available.For ticket purchases visit:Media representatives are invited to preview the exhibit by appointment. 