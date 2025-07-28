Dubai To Convert Used Cooking Oil Into Clean, Renewable Fuel

Used cooking oil in Dubai will soon be transformed into clean fuel, as part of a new environmental initiative led by Dubai Municipality in collaboration with BiOD Technology FZCO.

The project aims to reduce pollution, ease pressure on the sewage infrastructure, and advance Dubai's transition to green energy. Under the agreement, used cooking oil (UCO), along with fats, oils, and grease (FOG), will be collected from across the emirate and processed into B100 biodiesel - a renewable, cleaner-burning alternative to traditional diesel.

Recommended For You

Aside from producing clean, renewable energy, the initiative is also expected to lower the operational costs of wastewater treatment and prevent sewer blockages caused by improper disposal of grease and oil.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai Municipality has authorised BiOD, a subsidiary of DUBAL Holding, to manage the city-wide collection and processing operations.

"This partnership marks an exciting step forward, and we are eager to expand our efforts into broader initiatives that promote sustainable waste management and innovative recycling solutions," said Shiva Vig, CEO of BiOD Technology.

“This partnership represents a significant step in our mission to advance Dubai's environmental agenda through innovative and sustainable waste-to-energy solutions," said Adel Al Marzooqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality.

Adel Al Marzooqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, added: "By turning waste into a valuable energy resource, we not only protect vital infrastructure and reduce environmental risks but also contribute effectively to achieving the goals outlined in Dubai's Vision 2030 for environmental sustainability.

Meanwhile, Ahmed bin Fahad Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of BioD Technology, stated:“Our focus is on implementing practical, impactful solutions that contribute to tangible environmental improvements and advance Dubai's circular economy goals. Moreover, in partnership with like-minded entities, we strive to build a service ecosystem dedicated to making a positive global impact.”