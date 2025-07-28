OKX Marks UAE Growth Milestone With Launch Of Regulated Retail Derivatives Pilot Offering

OKX, a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, on Monday announced a significant expansion of its operations in the UAE with the launch of regulated retail derivatives products, making it the first global exchange to offer retail futures, perpetual contracts, and options within a regulated Vara Pilot Framework.

The launch comes as OKX continues to see strong momentum in the UAE. The newly introduced regulated crypto retail derivatives offering provides customers with enhanced flexibility and a broader range of trading strategies across different market conditions, marking the first time such crypto derivatives have been made accessible to retail investors in the UAE under a regulated structure.

“This represents a pivotal moment for both OKX and the UAE's broader digital asset ecosystem,” said Rifad Mahasneh, CEO, OKX Mena.“By launching the first fully regulated retail derivatives offering in the UAE, we are both reinforcing our long-term commitment to responsible innovation and regulatory alignment, as well as listening to feedback from our customers, who have been asking for this type of offering in the UAE. The UAE has emerged as a global model for how thoughtful regulation can unlock access while prioritizing investor protection.”

Whether navigating volatility or seeking to hedge existing positions, customers can now access futures contracts, perpetual contracts, and options with up to 5x leverage, in accordance with local regulatory guidelines. These tools empower retail traders to respond more effectively to market trends, manage risk with greater precision, and tailor their strategies to both bullish and bearish environments, all within a secure, compliant, and high-performance trading environment.

OKX's expansion highlights the UAE's growing reputation as one of the most forward-looking jurisdictions for digital asset regulation. With Dubai and Abu Dhabi emerging as regional crypto hubs, the country continues to attract global players thanks to its regulatory clarity, supportive infrastructure, and emphasis on innovation.

Since establishing its presence in the UAE, OKX has actively collaborated with the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority [VARA] and other stakeholders to shape frameworks that support innovation while upholding market integrity and transparency.

“Good regulation is not a constraint, it is an imperative within our industry,” added Mahasneh.“The UAE has created an environment where innovation and compliance go hand in hand. This has enabled OKX to introduce sophisticated products like derivatives to retail users in a responsible and secure manner.”

As part of its broader regional strategy, OKX has invested in local hiring, Arabic-language customer support, educational initiatives, and partnerships with Web3 startups and institutions. The derivatives offering will be accompanied by user education tools and risk management features to promote informed, responsible trading.

The launch builds on the company's rapid growth in the region following its receipt of a Virtual Asset Service Provider [VASP] license from VARA in 2024. OKX continues to prioritize security, accessibility, and compliance as it expands its role in shaping the Middle East's evolving digital asset landscape.