Ads Offering 'Quick' UAE Visa Services At Higher Prices Fake, Says Authority

Residents and visitors in the UAE have been strictly warned of misleading online advertisements that promise expedited visa and residency services, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced.

In a statement released on Friday, the ICP advised all customers - including citizens, residents, and visitors - to use only official channels for all their service needs. The authority cautioned against engaging with unauthorised offices and social media accounts that claim to offer fast-track application processing.

The ICP emphasised that it has not granted any special privileges to third-party entities that advertise accelerated services. These operators, the authority stated, aim to deceive customers and illegally collect money by promoting faster processing times and simpler procedures.

“The authority provides its services through simplified and user-friendly procedures via official approved channels, including its website, smart application, and authorised service centres and typing offices across the country,” the statement read.

Officials have noted a rise in illegal online activities where entities falsely claim to expedite government services without adhering to required regulations, often charging exorbitant fees. These deceptive practices not only exploit customers but also damage the authority's reputation and create security risks.

The ICP confirmed it is actively monitoring these suspicious accounts and websites. In coordination with relevant legal bodies, the authority is preparing to take necessary legal action against these fraudulent operators to ensure fairness and transparency in service delivery.