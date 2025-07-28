Dulquer Salmaan Turns 42: From 'Ustad Hotel' To 'Lucky Baskhar', A Look At His Iconic Movies

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, popularly known as DQ, turned 42 on July 28. Known for his hits across Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, Salmaan has explored various roles, be it a die-hard romantic, a ruthless gangster and everything in between.

Some of the most prominent hits Salmaan has delivered include the Malayalam hits Ustad Hotel, Charlie, Bangalore Days, the Tamil and Telugu romantic flicks O Kadhal Kanmani (remade as OK Jaanu in Hindi) and Sita Ramam, the thriller drama Lucky Baskhar and the acclaimed Netflix series Guns and Gulaabs.

Son of the veteran actor Mammootty, Salmaan is a nepo kid, but he has the effort and the hits to show alongside his name. Let's take a look at some of his biggest hits, across languages.

'Ustad Hotel'

The movie that marked Salmaan's arrival on the big stage, aided by a stellar cast that packs a hefty cinematic punch. Directed by Anjali Menon, Ustad Hotel often ranks among movie lists that people tend to revisit. Salmaan plays Faizi, a sous chef educated abroad who discovers the bond with his grandfather when he decides to work at the latter's restaurant and help revive it. In addition, Salmaan goes on a journey of self discovery. Menen, Thilakan and Salmaan bring to life their wonderfully written roles in this feel-good Malayalam movie that was a box-office hit and wowed critics.

'Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi'

This road adventure Malayalam film has acquired cult status over the years. Two friends (Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Wayne) go on a road trip across India, from the south to the north-east, and the experiences along the way shape them. Poignant and entertaining, the movie directed by Sameer Thahir is often credited with the rise of the biker culture in the south Indian state of Kerala.

'Bangalore Days'

For long considered the bellwether of feel-good movies in Malayalam, Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days (2014) featured an array of stars - Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy Thiruvothu - and an engaging story of three cousins who move from Kerala to Bengaluru.

Salmaan plays Aju, who starts off on the wrong foot with his brother-in-law (played by a restrained Faasil), but finds love and destiny in the city. Salmaan, Nazim and Pauly portray the affectionate cousins in this heartwarming tale of people discovering roots in the metro.

'O Kadhal Kanmani'

Directed by Mani Ratnam, this 2015 Tamil movie saw Salmaan paired alongside Nithya Menen once again and was praised for its charming and realistic portrayal of present-day romance.

Salmaan plays Adhi, a video-game developer who falls head over heels with Tara (Menen) in Mumbai. The two clearly like each other but want to prioritise their careers, and grapple with questions like live-in relationship or marriage. Aside from Salmaan and Menen's performances, OK Kanmani is also remembered for AR Rahman's effervescent music score.

'Lucky Baskhar'

One of Salmaan's biggest hits, the Telugu movie sees him portray Baskhar, a banker from the early 1990s, who wants to break free of middle-class living.

Salmaan's character moves into the grey moral zone, ready to bend rules and turn the blind eye if it means buying fancy goods for his school-going kid and supporting his wife's business.

Directed by Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar boasts an ensemble cast, including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Tinnu Anand, Sai Kumar and Ramki, and is best known for it realistic portrayal of Mumbai in the 1990s (think the Premier Padmini taxis, the Harshad Mehta financial scandal, among others) and a riveting finale.

Other honourable mentions: Comrade in America (Malayalam), Kamaatipaadam (Malayalam) Charlie (Malayalam), Sita Ramam (Telugu), Karvaan (Hindi), Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (Tamil), Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (Tamil).