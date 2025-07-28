Annemarie Jacir's 'Palestine 36' To Premiere At Toronto Film Festival

In a bold move that underscores its growing commitment to championing Arab storytelling on the global stage, Katara Studios has announced its support for Palestine 36 - the latest feature by acclaimed Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir. The film will have its world premiere as a Gala Screening at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), marking a defining moment for regional cinema.

As a lead financier, Katara Studios has been involved from script to screen - not only backing production, but also commissioning the film's haunting original score, recorded with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.

Set on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Palestine 36 revisits one of the most pivotal, and yet overlooked, chapters of Arab resistance - the 1936 uprising.

The film weaves a heartfelt portrait of a nation in flux, brought to life by a stellar cast: Oscar-winner Jeremy Irons, Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham, and Tunisian star Dhafer L'Abidine join Palestinian powerhouses Hiam Abbass, Yasmine Al Massri, Kamel El Basha, and long-time Jacir muse Saleh Bakri.

Written and directed by Jacir, Palestine 36 marks her highly anticipated return to narrative filmmaking, exploring themes of memory, resistance, and identity.

Produced by Ossama Bawardi for Philistine Films, the project brings together a powerhouse international team of co-producers including Cat Villiers (UK), Hani Farsi and Nils Åstrand for Corniche Media (UK), Olivier Barbier for MK Productions (France), Katrin Pors for Snowglobe (Denmark), and Azzam Fakhrildin and Hamza Ali.