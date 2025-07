MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Doubleview Gold Corp Initiates Advanced Exploration Program at Red Spring, Bolstering Its Critical Minerals Portfolio

Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - July 28, 2025) - Doubleview Gold Corp (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (WKN: LA1W038) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an advanced exploration program at its 90%-owned copper-silver-zinc-gold Red Spring Project, located in central British Columbia, Canada. This initiative marks a significant step in unlocking the project's full potential and reinforces Doubleview's commitment to critical mineral development.

Red Spring Project: Inaugural 3D IP Survey Underway

The Red Spring Project, a pillar in Doubleview's expanding portfolio, is situated in a highly prospective region of central British Columbia, Canada. The Company holds a 90% interest in this compelling copper-silver-zinc-gold project, which has demonstrated strong mineralization in historical drilling, particularly in its central zone. Decades of previous operator activities, including sampling, geophysical surveys, and approximately 4,000 feet of drilling, have laid the groundwork for Doubleview's current advanced exploration. The project is strategically important to the Company as it strengthens its emphasis on critical minerals.

The first phase of Doubleview's 2025 exploration program at the Red Spring property comprises an inaugural 3D Induced Polarization (IP) survey. This state-of-the-art three-dimensional geophysical survey will target the Angus Zone, an area of high interest previously sampled and prospected by the Company. The survey is expected to be completed by the end of August 2025.

The 3D IP survey will provide valuable insights into the subsurface geology and will contribute to planning and guiding future drill programs. Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp, commented: "Due to significant third-party interest in the Company's flagship HAT project, management is strategically advancing exploration at its Red Spring Project, as it has consistently demonstrated strong potential, both historically and through Doubleview's past exploration efforts. The 3D IP program will provide detailed information and valuable insights with minimal environmental impact. Our goal is to gain a better understanding of the deposit, expand the area of interest, and help define precise targets for further work, including drilling. The Red Spring Project is an important component in Doubleview's portfolio of properties and emphasizes our focus on critical minerals."

Doubleview is dedicated to collaborative engagement with local stakeholders and First Nations and strives to apply sustainable exploration methods that ensure minimal land impact.

Hat Polymetallic Deposit Update

Exploration and definition of Doubleview's flagship Hat Project continues with 2025 drilling surpassing 6,500 meters. Drill hole H099, currently in progress, is approaching the significant 100 drill hole milestone. The preliminary economic assessment (PEA), metallurgy, and environmental baseline studies are continuing and underscore the comprehensive advancement of this significant polymetallic deposit.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

With active programs at both the HAT and Red Spring projects, Doubleview anticipates that 2025 will be its most productive year to date, reflecting the Company's robust and exciting exploration and development activities.

Doubleview Gold Corp, trading on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (WKN: LA1W038) (FSE: 1D4) is a Canadian-based mineral resource exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-value mineral deposits in British Columbia. The Company controls a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, including the Hat polymetallic deposit and the Red Spring copper-gold-silver project.

