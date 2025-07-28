403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Copper Forecast 28/07: Eyes $6 As Market Pauses (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Copper has fallen a little bit during the trading session here on Friday and what has been a fairly quiet day the Thursday session was a shooting star and that was preceded by a shooting star on Wednesday, so it makes a lot of sense that we see some hesitation. The $6 level above is a large, round psychologically significant figure and an area that I think a lot of people will be paying close attention to. It obviously causes a lot of headlines and of course, copper is very sensitive to inflation and growth. Right now, we are seeing a bit of that in the United States and other countries as well. So that should continue to put upward pressure on copper.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment