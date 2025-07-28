403
USD/CHF Forecast 28/07: 0.80 Resistance Holds Firm (Video)
- The US dollar initially did try to rally against the Swiss franc during the trading session on Friday, but it looks like the 0.80 level has offered enough psychological resistance to turn the market around and form a bit of a shooting star. If we can break above the 0.81 level above there, then I become interested in buying.
